Watch: Pam Bondi Turns the Tables on Dem Senator Who Pressed Her About Weaponization of DOJ

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, effectively turned the tables on a Democratic senator during her confirmation hearing Wednesday, regarding the issue of the weaponization of the Justice Department.

“It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime. It’s a prosecutor’s job to start with a crime and look for a name, correct?” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island asked Bondi in his most law school professorial tone as she appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senator could have just as well stated, “You better not do to Democrats what we’ve done to Republicans these last several years.”

Bondi responded to Whitehouse, “Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization we have seen the last four years, and what’s been happening to Donald Trump. They targeted Donald Trump. They went after him actually starting back in 2016.”

“They targeted his campaign,” she continued. “They have launched countless investigations against him. That will not be the case if I am attorney general. I will not politicize that office. I will not target people simply because of their political affiliation. Justice will be administered evenhandedly throughout this country.”

Amen. That’s what most fair-minded Americans want because the same justice system that has been weaponized by the Democrats against Republicans could be turned right back on them.

Democrat Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz explained during Trump’s first term the problem with weaponizing the DOJ after the agency appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller in May 2017 to investigate the new president’s campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 race.

Dershowitz told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, “When Lavrentiy Beria met with [Soviet dictator Joseph] Stalin he said to Stalin, ‘Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.’ And that’s what my friends, my liberal Democrat friends are doing.”

“They’re falling all over themselves trying to find a statute that they can expand and they can apply only to Donald Trump, and then they’re going to try to bury the statute and put it back in its crypt,” he continued.

“And what you do to Donald Trump today becomes a precedent and can be used against Democrats, independents or anybody in the future. That’s why all Americans who care about civil liberties, who care about constitutional rights ought to be very concerned about the investigation that’s being conducted and targeting Donald Trump,” Dershowitz concluded.

The lawfare of course reached a fevered pitch during the 2024 election cycle as President Joe Biden’s DOJ, through another special counsel in Jack Smith, sought to put Trump in jail for the rest of his life. His crimes? Questioning the integrity of the 2020 election (which 80 percent of Americans had at least some level of concern about) and allegedly mishandling classified documents, a crime for which the same DOJ refused to prosecute Biden for.

Not only did the Biden DOJ try to put Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, in jail, the agency succeeded in imprisoning his former White House aides Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, simply because they would not cooperate with Nancy Pelosi’s politically driven, one-sided, sham of a January 6 investigation.

Bondi’s pledge during her opening statement Wednesday should be music to the ears of every liberty- and justice-loving American.

.@PamBondi: “If confirmed, I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components. The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have ONE TIER of justice for all.” pic.twitter.com/yN0FVfoOrn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

“If confirmed, I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components,” she said. “The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all.”

