Watch: Pam Bondi's Calm Jab Causes Purple-Haired Dem Rep to Completely Lose It During Hearing

Congressional Democrats excel at defending the indefensible while behaving like spoiled children.

Moreover, with the exception of illegal immigration, those same Democrats love nothing as much as they love the federal bureaucracy.

During a House Appropriations Committee Hearing on Monday, Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut — she of the purple mane — put all of those repellent qualities on display when she posed a question to Attorney General Pam Bondi, rudely interrupted Bondi’s sensible answer, then, in a moment of comical projection, flew off the handle while accusing the attorney general of filibustering.

Indeed, why any member of President Donald Trump’s administration bothers to appear before congressional committees remains a mystery.

DeLauro’s outburst occurred during a line of questioning about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Specifically, the congresswoman wanted to know why Bondi’s proposed budget included cuts to the ATF.

No one defends federal employees and tyrannical federal agencies with more rabid enthusiasm than Democrats do.

In any event, Bondi calmly delivered an answer that every freedom-loving conservative will cheer.

“First, what we’re doing,” the attorney general said, “is ATF is going to be brought over with [Drug Enforcement Administration]. Everyone knows — everyone sitting up here — guns and drugs go together. They go together. We’re going to make it more efficient.”

Kudos to Bondi for pointing out the ATF’s limited role should involve targeting people who commit crimes with guns.

Do you approve of AG Pam Bondi’s performance so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3383 Votes) No: 2% (56 Votes)

What the attorney general said next, however, sounded even more like music to a conservative’s ears. In fact, DeLauro hated it so much that she tried to interrupt.

“What I will tell you will not be happening,” Bondi continued, “is ATF agents will not be knocking on the doors of legal gun owners in the middle of the night asking them about their guns. They’re going to be out on the streets — if I can finish — .”

DeLauro, of course, did not want Bondi to finish. After all, Democrats have no interest in the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

“You haven’t answered my question. You haven’t answered — . Mr. Chairman, I’d like an answer to my question,” the agitated congresswoman insisted.

In short, DeLauro only wanted to know how many government agents’ jobs Bondi would protect. To that end, the congresswoman went on a nearly one-minute rant about ATF and DEA budget cuts.

Finally, Bondi had a chance to speak again.

“As I was attempting to answer your question very calmly, unlike you,” the attorney general said before another interruption.

At that point, the purple-haired, finger-wagging, Democratic congresswoman went into a fit of apoplexy.

“Excuse me, Madam Attorney General,” DeLauro yelled while pointing at Bondi. “Answer yes or no. Tell me what the numbers are. I don’t want to hear all of your filibuster about this.”

First, the Democrat congresswoman asked for a “yes or no” answer to a question that did not allow for one. “Why are you proposing all these cuts? Yes or no?”

Then, after twice interrupting Bondi, DeLauro had the audacity to accuse the attorney general of filibustering.

Readers may view the entire exchange in the YouTube video below. Bondi’s initial answer began around the 1:10 mark.

Of course, DeLauro’s enthusiasm for the ATF should remind all freedom-loving Americans how much Democrats hate them.

Furthermore, her childish reaction to Bondi raises questions about why so many Democrats, particularly Democratic women in Congress, cannot seem to control their emotional outbursts, which make them look both unhinged and entitled.

Whatever the reason might be, Trump administration officials would be wise to cite the constitutional separation of powers and refuse to appear before these absurd committees until the even more absurd committee members can get a handle on themselves and stop wasting everyone’s time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.