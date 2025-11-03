Watch: Panicking Brennan Spins Out, Makes Physical Contact Repeatedly with Conservative Asking About Laptop Cover-Up

If the decade-long campaign of lies against President Donald Trump had an angry, ugly face, that face would look like former CIA Director John Brennan.

Indeed, Brennan’s eventual arrest will signal that the Trump administration has gotten serious about pulverizing the deep state.

Brennan understands this, as evidenced by a physical confrontation caught on camera and posted to the social media platform X.

In the 23-second video, national security consultant Thomas A. Speciale II approached Brennan during what Speciale described as the aftermath of a conference on Thursday. Speciale even held a beer in one hand — a universal sign of post-conference intent to mingle.

In other words, the national security consultant hardly took a threatening approach.

Nonetheless, Brennan clearly felt threatened by Speciale’s line of questioning: “The memo on the Hunter Biden laptop.”

Recall that in the waning days of the 2020 presidential campaign, the New York Post published an explosive story about the contents of a laptop belonging to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s n’er-do-well son. Brennan joined 50 other national-security and intelligence “experts” in dismissing the report as likely Russian disinformation.

“Why say that?” Speciale asked.

The national security consultant then took a step forward and appeared poised to elaborate. Brennan, however, preferred confrontation.

“And you misrepresented that,” the angry former CIA director insisted as he poked his finger in Speciale’s chest. “We never said it was disinformation. We said it was Russian influence operations, which is what they do.”

Speciale tried to make an additional point, but the cowardly Brennan walked away.

All told, Brennan used his index finger to poke Speciale in the chest eight times in only six seconds.

After the conference on Thursday I confronted former CIA Director Brennan directly regarding his signing the 51 Intelligence Officers Memo knowing that the Hunter Biden laptop was real and not Russian disinformation. Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/blg86oBLRb — Thomas A. Speciale II (@Speciale4VA) November 1, 2025

Brennan looks and sounds like a man coming unglued due to stress.

And why shouldn’t he? After all, in July Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released bombshell evidence suggesting that a cabal of officials in former President Barack Obama’s administration, including Brennan, manufactured a false intelligence report that launched the years-long Russia collusion hoax, which undermined Trump’s first term.

“President Obama directed the creation of this January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment after President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and it served as the basis for what was essentially a years-long coup against the duly elected President of the United States, subverting the will of the American people and attempting to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency,” per a July 23 ODNI news release.

Brennan’s name appears throughout the news release from Gabbard’s office.

For instance, an unnamed CIA officer told investigators from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that Brennan insisted on incorporating the unverified and now discredited Steele dossier into the manufactured intelligence report.

“DCIA [Brennan] refused to remove it, and when confronted with the dossier’s main flaws, [Brennan] responded, ‘Yes, but doesn’t it ring true?’” the CIA officer told HPSCI, per the ODNI news release.

In short, the angry Brennan has good reason to feel stressed. Pray that justice finds him soon.

