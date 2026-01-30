Watch: Panicking Fulton County Commish Wants to Break Into a Run as Voter Roll Investigator Exposes Fraud and Her Escape Car Fails to Show

A contest to determine the most smug, contemptuous, repellent female Democrat would feature too many entrants to count.

Nonetheless, Dana Barrett, a Democrat serving as commissioner in Fulton County, Georgia, has made a case for herself.

In a video recorded Wednesday outside the Fulton County elections office and then posted to the social media platform X, Barrett tried desperately to evade independent journalist David Khait, who was asking her about cleaning up the state’s corrupted voter rolls.

“We went around Fulton County the last few weeks,” Khait said to the still-stationary commissioner. “And we see that people are currently registered to vote in places like empty lots, homeless shelters that closed 10 years ago. What would you do, if you become secretary of state, to address that?”

Earlier this month, according to the Georgia Recorder, Barrett recently announced her candidacy for Georgia secretary of state. In that position, of course, she would bear responsibility for overseeing the state’s elections.

One would imagine, therefore, that she might take an interest in fraudulent voter registrations.

Remember, though, Barrett is a Democrat.

“Look, I’m not gonna reply to conspiracy theories,” she said even before Khait finished his question.

Khait then explained that he and his associate had purchased the voter rolls for $45 and visited the locations. He even offered to accompany Barrett to those locations and verify the fraudulent registrations.

“I appreciate what you’re saying,” the smug commissioner replied, “[but] I’m not gonna respond to conspiracy theories.”

“How is that a conspiracy theory?” Khait asked. “It’s on active voter rolls.”

With a contorted face that showed a look of apparent contempt, Barrett then scurried away.

Incredibly, rather than give a simple answer, she signaled to a large man, who then acted as a bodyguard.

Khait maintained a respectful distance, but continued to pepper her with questions as he followed her to a different part of the parking lot.

“You can go there right now and see for yourself,” the journalist said. “Do you not care about that?”

“I think what you’re doing is extremely dangerous,” she finally replied moments later.

“Why is it dangerous?” he asked.

“’Cause you’re spreading conspiracy theories.”

A getaway vehicle then approached, but Barrett seemed discombobulated. First, she turned toward the vehicle, then kept walking, then turned and got into the vehicle.

Fulton County Commissioner, Dana Barrett, who is running for Georgia Secretary of State calls what we uncovered in Fulton County “MAGA conspiracy theories” This is happening NOW outside the Fulton County elections office pic.twitter.com/Fqnhb5zvBx — David Khait (@David_Khait) January 28, 2026

All of this transpired on the same day the FBI raided the Fulton County Elections Hub & Operations Center. The raid occurred as part of an investigation into the highly controversial 2020 election.

If readers had a visceral reaction to Barrett’s behavior — her dismissive attitude, the contorted look of disgust on her face, her signaling for a large man to protect her from questions — it is because you cannot imagine anyone you respect behaving the same way.

Imagine, for instance, President Donald Trump’s response to similar questions.

“Well, I don’t know. I hadn’t heard that,” the president might say. “But we’ll look into it.”

But Barrett could not muster even that simple reply. And we know why: She has contempt for the lowly journalist who dared ask her about election integrity.

So she made herself look stupid, much like suspected embezzler Traci Kornak, former treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party, who gave us all a good laugh at her expense earlier this month when she wandered around a building, in and out of doors, searching in vain for a way to escape reporter Charlie LeDuff.

In the end, most women in the Democratic Party suffer the same fate. They cannot hide their haughty contempt long enough to maintain composure and avoid looking foolish.

