Watch: Pastor Calmly Dismantles Incensed Dem Lawmakers Who Tried to Make Themselves Victims During Abortion Hearing

Christians in the state of Georgia lobbied their elected officials this week for the complete and total abolition of abortion, and one pastor who came to support their efforts did an excellent job respectfully refuting the Democrats who were infuriated by the proposal.

House Bill 441, the Georgia Prenatal Equal Protection Act, would simply take the laws that already protect people from assault and murder and apply those laws to pre-born people as well.

Such an action would affirm their value as image-bearers of God, on par with everyone else who happens to have already been born.

In 2023, Rep. Emory Dunahoo filed the Georgia Prenatal Equal Protection Act for the first time. The bill received 6 co-sponsors and died in committee without a hearing. This year, Rep. Dunahoo filed the equal protection bill again (HB 441). This time, it garnered 21 co-sponsors… pic.twitter.com/RwwWnFjFer — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) March 27, 2025

Jeff Durbin, a pastor at Apologia Church in Phoenix, Arizona, and the leader of the ministry End Abortion Now, flew to Atlanta and offered his testimony in favor of the legislation during a hearing Wednesday for the Georgia House Non-Civil Judiciary Committee.

“This bill says what is unassailable. What’s in the womb is human from fertilization. That is a biblical fact, an unassailable biological fact,” Durbin said.

Durbin added that the bill simply codifies what every Christian already claims to believe about pre-born life.

“Every human being in Georgia, from the moment of fertilization, deserves to be equally protected,” he said. “That’s the simplicity of the bill.”

He also likened the dehumanization of preborn babies to the dehumanization of black people during slavery and Jews during the holocaust.

“God says in his Word, ‘cease to do evil, learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression, bring justice to the fatherless.’ I want to call you to do your duty before God,” Durbin continued. “We’re all going to answer to Christ one day for how we acted and responded on this very day.”

Georgia Democratic State Rep. Esther Panitch questioned Durbin about his stance, rooting her support for abortion in various Jewish traditions and insisting that religious freedom gives people license to murder their babies.

“Are you telling me that I don’t have a right to my religious liberty?” she asked.

Durbin then rattled off Old Testament passages that Panitch ostensibly claims to believe, while noting with respect that more recent Jewish tradition contradicts the God of the Bible.

“Scripture does teach, without question, that from fertilization, all human life begins, and that we are uniquely made by God, created in the wombs of our mothers,” he noted.

Panitch, nevertheless, doubled down on Jewish tradition, saying the religion “does not posit that life begins at fertilization.”

She claimed that “it’s like water until 40 days” and noted that abortion is both “readily available” and “free” in modern Israel.

She even said that a woman’s mental and emotional health comes before the life of her baby in the womb.

“Under your bill, could I exercise my religious liberty?” Panitch asked again.

“We don’t believe that anybody has the right to, with malice aforethought, take the life of another human being in an unjustified manner,” Durbin repeated.

Georgia Democratic State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, the same lawmaker who later in the hearing started scribbling hand-drawn signs with phrases like “Your God is NOT everyone’s God,” also grilled Durbin over the color of his skin.

Pro-abortion Democrat State Representative @DarshunKendrick mocks God during @VirgilWalkerOMA‘s testimony in favor of HB 441 with handwritten signs stating “your God is not everyone’s god” and “America and Georgia are not a theocracy.” pic.twitter.com/oNv8BRfOId — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) March 26, 2025



“You mentioned about your perceived history of black women and trying to exterminate the black race,” she said. “Do you identify as being black or of African-American descent?”

“Do I? Well, I think it’s pretty obvious that I share a different count of melanin,” he answered.

Kendrick, who is black, then insisted that Durbin was disqualified from “using our race as an argument.”

The minister kept his cool and respectfully refuted her point.

“I believe that all human beings have a duty to stand for justice, no matter the size, no matter the level of development, no matter the color of another human being,” he answered.

Both Panitch and Kendrick reject the God of the Bible. Panitch does so in the name of her Judaism, and Kendrick does so in the name of her woke critical race theory cult.

Their false religions have no bearing on the incontrovertible truth, as testified by both Scripture and nature, that pre-born humans are valuable from their conception and must be treated like the infinitely valuable image-bearers of God that they are.

There have been countless false religions through the millennia, in virtually every human society and every corner of the globe, that murdered children in elaborate rituals to demonic pagan gods.

Just because a Druid or an Aztec priest insists that a child sacrifice is necessary for his religion does not mean that murdering a child to a demon god is suddenly permissible.

As Durbin said, we will all answer to Jesus Christ one day, not to any other vain concoction of demonic deception and human superstition.

Jesus has made perfectly clear what he thinks about abortion, and all of us, especially those in elected office, must think and act accordingly.

We can be certain that every knee will bow to Christ.

Those who reject his statutes by supporting the murder of pre-born babies must bow the knee in repentance and faith today, before they are made to bow on the day of judgment.

