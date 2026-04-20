Watch Patel on Bartiromo: 'I Can Announce' Arrests Are Coming in Stolen 2020 Election Case - 'Stay Tuned This Week'

Some of President Donald Trump’s voters believe in him so much that they will support him no matter what.

But others — many others — have grown weary of what they perceive as broken promises and a lack of accountability.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” FBI Director Kash Patel tried to reassure those exasperated Trump voters by dramatically announcing what sounded like imminent arrests in the controversial 2020 presidential election, which Trump — for good reasons — has always characterized as rigged in favor of now-former President Joe Biden.

Alas, host Maria Bartiromo sounded skeptical. So did most users on the social media platform X.

“We are not going to take this and have not taken this [lying] down,” Patel said in a clip posted to X.

By “this,” the FBI director presumably meant the shenanigans surrounding the 2020 election.

“They tried to thwart our elections and rig the entire system,” Patel said moments later.

Bartiromo, however, sounded impatient. Several times, she tried to interject something as the FBI director kept talking.

“We’ve got all the [evidence],” Patel said. “I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re working with our prosecutors at the Department of Justice under Attorney General Todd Blanche. And we are going to be making arrests. And it’s coming, and I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

Finally, Bartiromo spoke up and tried to commit the FBI director to specifics.

“Well, well, Kash, hold on,” the skeptical-sounding host said.

After noting that her audience wonders why “there’s never any accountability” for the deep state’s criminal behavior, Bartiromo asked specifically about the 2020 election.

“But specifically, the question that I asked you was about election integrity and whether or not you have any information to verify what President Trump says all the time, which is, the election was rigged. That’s what I asked you, Kash.”

Patel then claimed to have “misheard” Bartiromo’s question, which suggests that to that point he’d spoken in generalities.

“We have the information that backs President Trump’s claim,” the FBI director clarified moments later. “But because it’s an ongoing prosecution investigation, I can’t get ahead of the DOJ and the president.”

Of course, to a layman’s ears, that sounded ridiculous. After all, Patel just finished promising arrests “soon.”

“But President Trump speaks truthfully when he says that,” the FBI director added.

As for when the weary public should expect action, Patel teased something imminent.

“I would say stay tuned this week,” he said. “You might see a thing or two.”

FBI Director Kash Patel just confirmed that they are folding the stolen election into the entire Grand Conspiracy case and promises that arrests are coming very soon💥 “We’ve got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re… pic.twitter.com/keF3rquTm6 — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) April 19, 2026

To put it mildly, X users responded to Patel’s comments with deep skepticism.

Some, in fact, said it reminded them of former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s embarrassing appearance on Fox News in Feb. 2025, when she said that she had files on the deceased sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein sitting on her desk and ready for release to the public, only to follow that up with a public-relations disaster involving binders full of largely meaningless information.

Sounds just like when Bondi claimed ” the documents are on my desk “. And never prosecuted anyone.

Here we go again. We discovered. We found out. We have the evidence. We send out harsh emails. Blah blah. It all means nothing if they’re not prosecuted and sent to prison. — Adam K 🇺🇲 ☯ (@AdamKMaine) April 19, 2026

That sounds good Kash but…

Action over talk

Action over fox interviews

Action over posts on X

Action over promises of action We need action Kash. We are worn out by all the talk. We want accountability. Anything less, is a waste of our time. — Larry H (@LarryH35078378) April 19, 2026

This is me……. still holding my breath from the last 3 times I heard almost the exact same thing for over a year. — RedCalifornia (@RedCalifor77861) April 19, 2026

I’ve heard this song before. Let me guess, we have to wait till after the Midterms? — Texas Hospitaler (@TexasHospitaler) April 19, 2026

In short, every honest person knows that the 2020 election reeked of a deep-state coup. So did the COVID scare that preceded it. One needed only to watch the vote count stop in all battleground states at the same time — as we all did on Election Night 2020 — to suspect something nefarious afoot.

Nearly six years later, however, no one has paid the price for that coup. Nor has anyone paid the price for what Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called a “treasonous conspiracy” involving the Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax.

Thus, sooner or later, voters will conclude that almost no one in the federal government actually works for them. They will see themselves unrepresented, their interests and the remedies for which they voted ignored.

When that happens, they will stop voting. Or worse, they will decide that the entire system has no legitimacy. Then they will change it — by whatever means necessary.

Like it or not, many disaffected Trump voters find themselves on this trajectory. They will stay home for the 2026 midterms. And if the Trump administration does not soon change course, a Republican victory in 2028 will prove unlikely.

Pray, therefore, that Patel told the truth.

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