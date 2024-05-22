Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who became a lightning rod for criticism by wading into America’s morality wars to defend traditional values, was defended by coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday.

In a recent graduation speech, Butker criticized “diversity, equity and inclusion” efforts as “tyranny,” called out President Joe Biden for supporting abortion and suggested that female graduates would find greater fulfillment through marriage and motherhood than in careers. Attacking so-called “pride month,” he also said the students should take “pride” in their institution, rather than “the deadly sins sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.”

Although the comments triggered a vast reaction, Mahomes and Reid shrugged off the fuss.

“I know Harrison,” Mahomes said in a video posted to X. “I’ve known him for seven years, and I judge him by the character that he shows every single day, and that’s a good person.”

“That’s someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact in society,” he added. “When you’re in the locker room, there’s a lot of people from a lot of different areas of life, and they have a lot of different views on everything. And we’re not always gonna agree.”

Mahomes said the team does not think in lockstep.

“There’s certain things that he said that I don’t necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is, and he’s trying to do whatever he can to try to lead people in the right direction,” he commented.

“And that might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I’m gonna judge him by the character that he shows every day, and that’s a great person,” Mahomes continued. “We’ll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day. But at the end of the day, we’re gonna come together as a team.”

Mahomes said diversity of thought is a positive, not a negative.

“You make your own decisions at the end of the day, and I think that’s what makes this country so great,” Mahomes said, noting that “it gets a little divisive sometimes when you get to social media.”

Reid offered similar reflections.

“The guys are good with that. They understand,” he said. “They understand how things work. I mean, everybody’s got their own opinion, and that’s what’s so great about this country. You can share those things and you work through it, and that’s what guys do.”

“I didn’t talk to him about this. I didn’t think we needed to,” Reid added.

“We’re a microcosm of life here. We’re from different areas, different religions, different races, and so we all get along,” he said. “We all respect each other’s opinions, and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. It’s a great thing about America, man. And we’re just, like I said, a microcosm of that, and my wish is that everybody could kinda follow that.”

One reporter asked Reid about how female employees of the Chiefs might feel about the speech, suggesting Butker spoke “ill” of women.

“That hasn’t happened,” Reid replied. “I don’t think he was speaking ill to women. But he has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room, and you have a lot of opinions that I don’t like.”

The NFL responded to critics by saying Butker issued his remarks “in his personal capacity” and that his views do not align with those held by the league. Commissioner Roger Goodell later said players and team employees “have a diversity of opinions and thoughts,” which is “something we treasure,” according to CBS.

