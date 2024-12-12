Watch: Patriotic Chant Erupts After Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Chants of “USA, USA, USA” broke out on the New York Stock Exchange floor Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell.

“Go out and get’em. We’re with you all the way,” Trump said at the NYSE building in lower Manhattan, where he was also officially named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for the second time.

“We’re going to do it right, and we’re going to take care of our people. And we’re going to do things that nobody ever thought even were possible. But we’re going to have an economy the likes of which nobody’s ever seen before, and everybody’s coming back to America,” he stated.

Joining Trump on the NYSE platform were Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, incoming first lady Melania Trump, NYSE President Lynn Martin, and Trump’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, CNBC reported.

Cheers and chants of “USA, USA, USA” broke out after Trump rang the bell for the world’s largest stock exchange at 9:30 a.m. ET.

USA chants breakout on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after President Trump rings the bell! 🇺🇸 From Wall Street to Main Street, Americans have a renewed sense of optimism and hope! pic.twitter.com/Zcx68hG4At — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) December 12, 2024

The native New Yorker appeared emotionally moved by the occasion after what has been both a challenging and eventful year, to say the least.

The Republican is only the second candidate in U.S. history to be re-elected to the presidency in non-consecutive terms, the other being Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts and plowed his way through four criminal prosecutions — brought by Democratic President Joe Biden’s Justice Department and two local Democratic prosecutors — that potentially could have put him in prison for the rest of his life, all during an election year.

Trump woke up as Man of the Year on Time Magazine and now he’s ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange First President to do since Reagan in ‘85 LET FREEDOM RING🦅 pic.twitter.com/Q0oHdlSijl — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 12, 2024

The stock market recorded its best month of the year in November following Trump’s re-election and has continued to soar in December.

On Nov. 5 the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 41,835, On Thursday, it opened at 44,168.

Also, small business owners’ optimism hit its highest level last month since June 2021, USA Today reported.

NEW: Optimism among small businesses has surged following President Trump’s victory — with the @NFIB Small Business Optimism Index jumping eight points in November. It’s the largest one-month gain in the survey’s history and a return to its highest reading since June 2021. pic.twitter.com/2GCZ7Fn668 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2024

The news outlet also noted, “The proportion saying now is a good time to expand their business rose to levels last seen nearly 3-1/2 years ago. More businesses expected higher sales growth, and the ranks of those saying inflation was their top issue declined.”

