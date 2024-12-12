Share
News
President-elect Donald Trump gestures after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday.
President-elect Donald Trump gestures after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Watch: Patriotic Chant Erupts After Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

 By Randy DeSoto  December 12, 2024 at 12:08pm
Share

Chants of “USA, USA, USA” broke out on the New York Stock Exchange floor Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell.

“Go out and get’em. We’re with you all the way,” Trump said at the NYSE building in lower Manhattan, where he was also officially named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for the second time.

“We’re going to do it right, and we’re going to take care of our people. And we’re going to do things that nobody ever thought even were possible. But we’re going to have an economy the likes of which nobody’s ever seen before, and everybody’s coming back to America,” he stated.

Joining Trump on the NYSE platform were Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, incoming first lady Melania Trump, NYSE President Lynn Martin, and Trump’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, CNBC reported.

Cheers and chants of “USA, USA, USA” broke out after Trump rang the bell for the world’s largest stock exchange at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The native New Yorker appeared emotionally moved by the occasion after what has been both a challenging and eventful year, to say the least.

Will Trump help the economy grow?

The Republican is only the second candidate in U.S. history to be re-elected to the presidency in non-consecutive terms, the other being Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts and plowed his way through four criminal prosecutions — brought by Democratic President Joe Biden’s Justice Department and two local Democratic prosecutors — that potentially could have put him in prison for the rest of his life, all during an election year.

The stock market recorded its best month of the year in November following Trump’s re-election and has continued to soar in December.

Related:
Donald Trump Beats Out Kamala Harris Again to Win Prestigious Award

On Nov. 5 the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 41,835, On Thursday, it opened at 44,168.

Also, small business owners’ optimism hit its highest level last month since June 2021, USA Today reported.

The news outlet also noted, “The proportion saying now is a good time to expand their business rose to levels last seen nearly 3-1/2 years ago. More businesses expected higher sales growth, and the ranks of those saying inflation was their top issue declined.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Patriotic Chant Erupts After Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange
Congressman Reveals Iranian 'Mothership' Intruding on US, Says Trump Is in Danger
Pete Hegseth Shows Reporters a Patriotic Surprise Hidden Inside His Suit Coat as He Meets with Senators
As Elites Trash Gabbard for Assad Meeting, Look Whose Portrait They Just Hung at the State Department
Breaking: Mitch McConnell Injured in Senate Fall, Possibly Bleeding - EMTs on Site
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation