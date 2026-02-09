Watch: Patriots Player Helps Take Down Field Invader in Moment Not Seen During Broadcast

Super Bowl LX briefly briefly ground to a complete halt Sunday when a shirtless fan jumped onto the field and led security on a chase that only ended thanks to the help of the Patriots.

The fan pulled the stunt during the fourth quarter of the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

At least five security guards immediately gave chase, according to People magazine, but the fan managed to evade them with, ironically enough, moves worthy of an NFL quarterback.

Even more ironically, the chase came to an end when Patriots’ wide receiver Kyle Williams joined in the the hunt, causing the fan to slip and fall at the 10-yard line:

“The slip-up allowed security guards to catch up to the individual and tackle them, and the spectator appeared to be placed in handcuffs before they were escorted off the field,” according to People.

People further noted that while the fan had everybody’s attention, “another spectator also attempted to run onto the field but was tackled before they could do so.”

The Express later identified the first fan as Alex Gonzalez, a repeat “streaking” offender.

“Two years earlier, Gonzalez, accompanied by Sebastian Riviera, had stormed the field during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs,” the outlet reported.

Gonzalez is reportedly a Miami-based day trader who on Sunday was trying to promote his daytrading brand with the “streaking” stunt.

On Gonzalez’ back were the words “Trade with Athena,” as well as the day trader’s Instagram account name, “fxalexg.”

After his previous “streaking” stunt in 2024, he wrote on social media that he’d “literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail.”

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” he added. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

According to The Express, Gonzalez previously worked at Dunkin’ Donuts before turning to day-trading — a career choice that has led to him living a life of luxury and glamor:

Times Now News has confirmed that Gonzalez was charged with trespassing and field intrusion after Sunday’s stunt.

The day-trading “streaker” also faced fines up to $100,000, in addition to a lifetime ban from all NFL stadiums.

Despite the Patriots’ great performance during the stunt, the team wound up losing the Super Bowl by 16 points.

