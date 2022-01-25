Share
Protesters gather for rally protesting vaccine mandates in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday. Fox news estimated attendance at 30,000 to 35,000. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Watch: Patriots Roar as Dr. Malone Reveals the 'Bedrock Truth' on Vaccines Ignored by the Left

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 25, 2022 at 11:21am
Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, D.C., on Sunday to attend a “Defeat the Mandates” rally, where they demanded an end to the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

The event was organized by the Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit founded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Estimates of the crowd size appeared to vary in proportion to reporters’ feelings about the mandate.

Fox News reported that 30,000 to 35,000 showed up for the march. On the other end of the spectrum was WHTM-TV, which reported that “a few thousand people gathered” for “an anti-vaccination march.”

Pssst: Memo to WHTM. It was not an anti-vaccination march. Rather, it was an anti-vaccine mandate march. And there is a vast difference between the two.

At any rate, the day’s most inspiring speaker was virologist Dr. Robert Malone, who is one of the inventors of mRNA technology.

And the biggest takeaway from his remarks was: “If there is risk, there must be choice. This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics.”

In fact, nothing else really matters.

Malone’s comments, as they typically do, resonated with the protesters. He understands that whether one is considering a COVID vaccine, an emerging medical technology or a new drug, it is up to the individual to weigh all of the risks against the expected benefits and arrive at their own decision.

Malone knows this is elemental to the practice of modern medicine, but the left chooses to ignore it.

Malone has been unafraid to share some unpopular viewpoints about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines the Biden administration has relentlessly pushed on Americans.

Malone said, “Regarding the genetic COVID vaccines, the science is settled: They’re not working. They are not completely safe.”

“These vaccines do not prevent omicron infection, viral replication or spread to others. … These genetic vaccines are leaky, they have poor durability, and even if every man, woman and child in the United States were vaccinated, these products cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID.”

“They are not completely safe, and the full nature of the risks remain unknown,” he said.

“In contrast, the natural immunity which healthy immune systems develop after infection and recovery from COVID is long-lasting, broad, and highly protective from disease and death caused by this virus,” Malone told the crowd.

It is important to note that Malone’s views stand in opposition to the medical establishment, particularly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which asserts on its website, “All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19.”

However, the crowd clearly liked what Malone had to say. He’s not infallible, but his view that choice is essential in modern medicine is right on target and is something we can all enthusiastically support.

America was intended to be a free society. And while our freedom has never been perfect, America has certainly come closer to achieving this ideal than any other nation.

President Joe Biden’s authoritarian vaccine mandate shows how dramatically America has veered off course from the aspirations of our founders.

Dr. Malone and those who braved the freezing temperature in Washington on Sunday consider the mandate to be medical tyranny.

Seems to me we fought a war over tyranny.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Conversation