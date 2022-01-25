Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, D.C., on Sunday to attend a “Defeat the Mandates” rally, where they demanded an end to the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

The event was organized by the Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit founded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Estimates of the crowd size appeared to vary in proportion to reporters’ feelings about the mandate.

Fox News reported that 30,000 to 35,000 showed up for the march. On the other end of the spectrum was WHTM-TV, which reported that “a few thousand people gathered” for “an anti-vaccination march.”

Pssst: Memo to WHTM. It was not an anti-vaccination march. Rather, it was an anti-vaccine mandate march. And there is a vast difference between the two.

At any rate, the day’s most inspiring speaker was virologist Dr. Robert Malone, who is one of the inventors of mRNA technology.

And the biggest takeaway from his remarks was: “If there is risk, there must be choice. This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics.”

In fact, nothing else really matters.

Do you consider the vaccine mandate to be medical tyranny? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2378 Votes) No: 1% (15 Votes)

Malone’s comments, as they typically do, resonated with the protesters. He understands that whether one is considering a COVID vaccine, an emerging medical technology or a new drug, it is up to the individual to weigh all of the risks against the expected benefits and arrive at their own decision.

Malone knows this is elemental to the practice of modern medicine, but the left chooses to ignore it.

“Where there is risk, there must be choice.” – Dr. Robert #Malone at the “Defeat the Mandates” march, Washington DC, January 23rd, 2022 pic.twitter.com/PFx4wGaOpM — DaveO ⚔️ 🗽 (@Patri0tCx_) January 24, 2022

Malone has been unafraid to share some unpopular viewpoints about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines the Biden administration has relentlessly pushed on Americans.

🔥 Dr. Robert Malone destroys the approved narrative in 2 minutes. #DefeatTheMandatesDC pic.twitter.com/l9R9bid56L — Zach (nine meals from anarchy) (@Just___Zach) January 23, 2022

Malone said, “Regarding the genetic COVID vaccines, the science is settled: They’re not working. They are not completely safe.”

“These vaccines do not prevent omicron infection, viral replication or spread to others. … These genetic vaccines are leaky, they have poor durability, and even if every man, woman and child in the United States were vaccinated, these products cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID.”

“They are not completely safe, and the full nature of the risks remain unknown,” he said.

“In contrast, the natural immunity which healthy immune systems develop after infection and recovery from COVID is long-lasting, broad, and highly protective from disease and death caused by this virus,” Malone told the crowd.

Inventor of mRNA vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone, speaks at yesterday’s Defeat the Mandates Rally. Head to GETTR’s Daily News account for the replay —> https://t.co/tnoNUKSs4e #defeatthemandates pic.twitter.com/OLZe0XZOsq — GETTR (@GETTRofficial) January 24, 2022

It is important to note that Malone’s views stand in opposition to the medical establishment, particularly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which asserts on its website, “All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19.”

However, the crowd clearly liked what Malone had to say. He’s not infallible, but his view that choice is essential in modern medicine is right on target and is something we can all enthusiastically support.

America was intended to be a free society. And while our freedom has never been perfect, America has certainly come closer to achieving this ideal than any other nation.

President Joe Biden’s authoritarian vaccine mandate shows how dramatically America has veered off course from the aspirations of our founders.

Dr. Malone and those who braved the freezing temperature in Washington on Sunday consider the mandate to be medical tyranny.

Seems to me we fought a war over tyranny.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.