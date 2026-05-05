WATCH: 'Pawn Stars' Star Rick Harrison Slams Biden, Praises Trump as 'Maybe the Best President Ever' During White House Small Business Summit

Rick Harrison, the star of “Pawn Stars” and owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, didn’t hold back in his praise for the current administration when he was handed the microphone at the White House on Monday.

Standing beside President Donald Trump during a small business summit, Harrison made clear exactly where he stands.

“I’m a history buff and I know a lot about this White House thing and everything,” he said. “Literally, he’s going to go down as maybe the best president ever. I love this guy.”

Harrison didn’t stop there. He pointed directly to Trump’s policies and what they’ve meant for people like him.

“God bless you for letting me get 100 percent depreciation. It really helps out,” he said.

NEW: Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison joins President Trump at the White House: "Literally he's going to go down as maybe the best president ever. I love this guy." "The backbone of this country is small business. Plain and simple." "The last guy in office, all we heard was that we… pic.twitter.com/kq9lbTemYs — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

“I just want to say he’s amazing. He’s done so much.”

At the same time, Harrison took aim at former President Joe Biden, accusing his inept administration of treating business owners like “bad people” who weren’t paying their “fair share.”

That very real contrast is actually exactly what separates Democrats from Republicans.

Republicans rightly treat small businesses like they’re the engine of the country.

The left treats entrepreneurs like they’re a problem that has to be managed.

Trump’s stance, and the reason someone like Harrison responds to it, is simple — cut taxes, ease the rules a bit, and let people build something without getting crushed for it.

That may sound like basic logic, but none of it matters to people who have never had to make payroll or worry about keeping the lights on.

Democrats tend to frame the economy in a very different way than Republicans.

It’s less about what people can build and who they can hire, and more about what the government is owed from the work of others.

While pawn shops are often viewed as predatory, let’s not forget that Harrison took a single pawn shop in Las Vegas and turned it into a national brand.

He did it through years of making deals, taking risks, and building something so special that it’s now a tourist destination.

The business didn’t just grow on its own. It created work for other small operators — the people who restore items, estimate value, and fix, clean, and move inventory for Harrison and people like him.

That’s the part that gets lost in the bigger political arguments Democrats make when they demand people who create jobs start funding their color revolution.

Small businesses don’t exist on islands where the owner lives in luxury.

When they grow, other businesses grow with them. When they fail, others struggle too.

Harrison has spent his life running a pawn shop, which means he deals with cash, risk, and tough decisions every single day.

One mistake can cancel out the good deals made before and after it:

The last thing people in that position need is to have Big Brother hovering over them and dipping into their wallets.

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