Commentary

Watch: Peak Barron Cuteness - Trump Raved Baby Was Smart, Tough, Vicious, and Violent

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 9, 2025 at 6:00am
As President Donald Trump begins his second term as commander-in-chief, the cult of personality surrounding his youngest son, Barron Trump, has only grown.

During the first Trump term, Barron Trump was rarely seen.

But now the 18-year-old only son of Melania Trump, a freshman at New York University studying business, makes the occasional appearance at political functions alongside his father.

Supporters of Trump and the broader public tend to jump at any footage of Barron Trump, which surfaces on social media.

That includes one video of Trump introducing baby Barron to the public during the unveiling of the now-president’s star on the Hollywood Walk all the way back in 2007.

In the video, Melania is seen handing baby Barron to his dad while he was at the podium delivering remarks.

“Where’s Barron?” Trump asked. “Get up here!”

“See? That’s Barron,” Trump told the crowd while holding his son, who was decked out in a dark blue sweater and who at that time had blond hair to match his father’s.

Would you prefer a president who raises his sons to be passive and apologetic or a president who raises his sons to be strong, tough, and smart?

“He’s strong. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s vicious. He’s violent,” Trump said of the infant. “All of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur.”

“And most importantly, hopefully, he’s smart,” Trump emphasized, “because smart is really the ingredient.”

“So Barron, good luck. You have a long way to go.”

But baby Barron was far more interested in the microphone on the podium than his father’s words of counsel, locking onto the device with an iron grip while his old man was addressing attendees.

“He won’t give up the mic!” Trump said when it was time for the child to leave the stage with Melania Trump.

Compare that clip to another more recent viral moment in the short life of Barron Trump.

The youngest member of the Trump clan was seen last month entertaining a table that included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an inaugural reception for his father at the United States Capitol.

One reporter who witnessed the scene shared that Barron was locked in conversation with the political and entrepreneurial heavy-hitters for half an hour or more.

Barron Trump, as his father said when he was a baby, indeed has a long way to go.

But he seems to be off to a solid start.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation