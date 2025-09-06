Watch: 'PedoTrump' Lie Collapses Completely as Resurfaced Interview Confirms Trump Was Only One Offering Help to Epstein's Victims

A resurfaced interview from 2018 throws cold water on the narrative that President Donald Trump participated in any of international trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s disgusting and evil acts against children.

In 2018, Journalist Derrick Broze interviewed attorney Bradley Edwards, who represents several of Epstein‘s victims.

The Conscious Resistance Network has the full interview lasting over eight minutes, but Broze asked Edwards one particular question about Trump, who answered that the president was the only person willing to help him in his pursuit of justice.

“The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them, he is the only person who picked up the phone and said, ‘Let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know.’

“And was very helpful in the information that he gave and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever but had good information that checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him,” Edwards explained.

This is the most important video on X right now: Attorney for the Epstein victims standing outside of a Florida Courthouse CONFIRMING that Donald Trump was the ONLY high-profile figure who HELPED him prosecute Epstein: “The only thing I can say about President Trump is that he… pic.twitter.com/UkTWkPv9Mm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2025

The clip was posted to social media platform X by conservative commentator Benny Johnson. Broze replied, blasting Johnson for using a clip he claimed was out of context.

“Stop using my interview out of context,” he wrote.

“This is a small piece of a larger interview. I talked to Edwards again today (didn’t get to record a new interview unfortunately) and he said for the 2nd time in a couple months ‘Maybe I trusted Trump too much’.”

“He also admits in his book that talking to Trump did not involved a deposition or any kind of legal oath. Its just him sharing ‘rumors’ which means its absolutely does not exonerate Trump you dimwit,” Broze wrote to Johnson.

Even with Broze’s explanation, it’s unclear how exactly Johnson took the clip out of context.

Watching the full interview, Johnson does not seem to omit any key details as they were given in 2018.

If anything, Broze is just giving an update on Edwards position towards Trump. If anything it appears he’s upset at the simple fact that his interview made Trump look good.

The statements say a lot about the president’s lack of involvement with anything Epstein was doing to harm children.

He was more than willing to speak with Edwards and be helpful when many weren’t.

Compare that to former President Bill Clinton who, along with the former First Lady Hillary Clinton, are being subpoenaed for their ties to Epstein by House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Take Broze’s added context for what you will, but also keep in mind that with any pursuit of Trump and his involvement with Epstein, this information would have been out a decade ago if Trump had been a part of Epstein’s vile behaviors.

The “PedoTrump” narrative just doesn’t seem to hold up.

