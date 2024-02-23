Share
News

Watch: Pelosi and Biden's Labored Tarmac Stroll Earns Mountain of Mockery, Including from Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  February 23, 2024 at 11:07am
Share

A clip of President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walking hand-in-hand on an airport tarmac in California on Wednesday is making its rounds online and has drawn mockery for both.

Biden landed in San Francisco where he was scheduled to attend several fundraisers for his re-election campaign.

CBS News reported the president had stops in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles before returning to Washington on Friday.

But a clip of him and the former speaker walking gingerly together only worked to remind many people of their advanced ages.

Biden will turn 82 in November and is already the oldest person to serve as president. Pelosi, meanwhile, will be 84 next month and held the speaker’s gavel until just 13 months ago.

Trending:
Biggest COVID Vaccine Study Ever Finds Concerning Links

To many who came across the clip on social media, the octogenarian Democrats represent America’s past and not its future. Responses to the video were brutal for both:

Related:
Sen. John Fetterman Tells Democrats to Get Their MAGA Hats on, Says They're 'Helping Trump'

Former President Donald Trump — who is 77 years old — also took aim at Biden and Pelosi on his Truth Social page, sharing an edited clip that made it appear as though both were walking into a nursing home:

CBS News reported it was the third time Biden has visited California in the last two months.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Diagnosed with the Same Debilitating Disease as Bruce Willis
Watch: Pelosi and Biden's Labored Tarmac Stroll Earns Mountain of Mockery, Including from Trump
Leftist Journalist Indicted on Federal Charges for Allegedly Hacking Fox News, Leaking Tucker Carlson Material
DeSantis Responds to Trump Considering Him as a VP Pick
Sen. John Fetterman Tells Democrats to Get Their MAGA Hats on, Says They're 'Helping Trump'
See more...

Conversation