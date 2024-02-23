Watch: Pelosi and Biden's Labored Tarmac Stroll Earns Mountain of Mockery, Including from Trump

A clip of President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walking hand-in-hand on an airport tarmac in California on Wednesday is making its rounds online and has drawn mockery for both.

Biden landed in San Francisco where he was scheduled to attend several fundraisers for his re-election campaign.

CBS News reported the president had stops in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles before returning to Washington on Friday.

But a clip of him and the former speaker walking gingerly together only worked to remind many people of their advanced ages.

Biden will turn 82 in November and is already the oldest person to serve as president. Pelosi, meanwhile, will be 84 next month and held the speaker’s gavel until just 13 months ago.

Biden takes no questions after landing in San Francisco, where he’s holding a few ritzy private fundraisers. Crooked Nancy Pelosi leads him, hand-in-hand, to Marine One. pic.twitter.com/pROCuItBFI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 22, 2024

To many who came across the clip on social media, the octogenarian Democrats represent America’s past and not its future. Responses to the video were brutal for both:

Two corrupt politicians that are riding into the sunset. The country deserves so much better, and younger. — Appliances Buy Phone (@RubysKnish) February 22, 2024

If this isn’t a testimony for term limits, what is? I couldn’t tell you which one of these pathetic ancient fossils is likely to tip over first. If only they would just keep walking off into the sunset. https://t.co/J9Sgg4Sfj8 — Ćℝα𝓝ᛕ𝓨 ωᎥήє 𝐋𝐀∂𝓎 (@CrankyWineLady) February 23, 2024

Look how they walk. — pasa3811 (@pasa38111757201) February 22, 2024

Term limits. — Michael Legero #MAGAveteran (@LegeroMichael) February 22, 2024

Finest example of the blind leading the blind you’ll ever see. — Watching The Defectives (@shannon_alter) February 22, 2024

Combined, they are 4784 years old. — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) February 22, 2024

Two of the most corrupt politicians on earth! — bbstacker – 🇺🇸 (@CrankitLoud) February 22, 2024

Two old geezers who have worked to destroy America. Retire them all. https://t.co/UaYahv0ipK — calconservative (@calconservative) February 22, 2024

Former President Donald Trump — who is 77 years old — also took aim at Biden and Pelosi on his Truth Social page, sharing an edited clip that made it appear as though both were walking into a nursing home:

CBS News reported it was the third time Biden has visited California in the last two months.

