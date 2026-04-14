Watch: Pelosi and Fellow Dems Scramble to Defend Themselves from Fallout of Swalwell's Implosion

For once in their lives, elected Democrats will have to work much harder than this to prove their ignorance.

In a pair of clips posted Monday to the social media platform X, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona claimed that they knew nothing about the predatory and abusive sexual behavior of which multiple women have accused former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

In an interview Monday with former CNN journalist Frank Sesno, Pelosi denied all knowledge of Swalwell’s alleged transgressions.

“Some Republicans and others are saying that Democrats turned kind of a blind eye, that they knew what he was up to,” Sesno began.

“No, that’s not true,” Pelosi interrupted. “That is absolutely positive — it’s true that they may say that, but it is absolutely not true.”

“You had no idea?” Sesno asked.

“None whatsoever,” the unconvincing former House Speaker replied. “None whatsoever. I had none whatsoever.”

Apparently, in Pelosi’s world, saying the same thing three times in a row makes it true.

Q: “Some Republicans are saying Democrats turned a blind eye and knew what Swalwell was up to…” PELOSI: “Absolutely not true.” Q: “You had no idea?” PELOSI: “None whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/MloE6D9z5g — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) April 14, 2026

Elsewhere, CNN congressional correspondent Lauren Fox and New York Times congressional correspondent Michael Gold interviewed Gallego outside the Capitol Monday.

Gold began by comparing Swalwell to the deceased sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the sense that so many of Epstein’s associates denied knowledge of his criminal behavior. With that in mind, the journalist asked how Swalwell’s associates could claim ignorance of the former congressman’s alleged transgressions.

“I mean, the man led a double life,” a wide-eyed Gallego insisted. “For many — more than 20 congressmen, people that have served with him for a long time — we had no clue.”

“And look,” he added, “unlike whatever’s happening with Jeffrey Epstein, as soon as we knew we all asked for accountability, and we’ll continue to ask for accountability. The victims deserve justice. But he literally led a double life and tricked many of us into believing he was something he was not.”

In a brief interview outside the Capitol tonight, Gallego told me and @migold that Swalwell led a “double life” and he never suspected he was pursuing staff as has been alleged. pic.twitter.com/fU5txk0qUL — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) April 13, 2026

To say that Gallego looked uncomfortable throughout that brief interview would hardly do justice to his deer-in-the-headlights expression.

Of course, that does not necessarily mean that Gallego himself knew specifics about Swalwell’s alleged conduct.

For instance, some women have accused the former congressman of predatory sexual behavior, others of outright sexual assault. Until recently, those women did not know each other’s stories.

As with Epstein, however, one struggles to believe that Swalwell’s colleagues had no suspicions “whatsoever,” as Pelosi claimed.

Ironically, in some respects, Democrats have only themselves to blame for their current defensive posture.

After all, Gold drew the comparison to Epstein. Had Democrats shown any concern for that vile monster’s victims while former President Joe Biden occupied the White House, then perhaps their yearlong attempt to ensnare President Donald Trump in the Epstein web while feigning concern for Epstein survivors would not have blown back in their faces.

As it stands, outrage over the Epstein saga has exposed Democrats and Republicans as hypocrites on the sexual conduct front.

Indeed, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has launched a veritable crusade against the “freaks” in both parties while demanding that her colleagues “stop molesting the staff.”

Thus, the present Epstein-informed context has made it untenable for congressional Democrats to rally around one of their own.

Whether Pelosi, Gallego, or any other Swalwell associate succeeds in convincing anyone of their total blindness to the former congressman’s alleged transgressions, however, remains doubtful.

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