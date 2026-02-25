WATCH: 'These People Are Crazy!' - Trump Unloads on Democrats During SOTU With a Never Before Seen Passion

It’s somewhat predictable that the opposing party won’t stand for some agenda items during a president’s State of the Union address. On Tuesday, that got taken to an absurd extreme by the Democrats.

The left couldn’t stand for a number of things, including supporting American citizens over illegal immigrants, lower drug prices, or even for the U.S. hockey team that won gold in Italy.

That finally prompted the president to point at the other side of the aisle roughly an hour into the speech and say, “These people are crazy.”

“I’m telling you, they’re crazy,” he added.

Republicans stood and cheered.

Trump points at Democrats and says, “these people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy.” (Note that Pete Hegseth and the rest of the cabinet are standing and cheering.) pic.twitter.com/KKMtzO3idK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

And just to be clear, this is a little nuts. Behold, a short list of what they wouldn’t stand for.

Lower drug prices: Sitting!

🚨 NOW: Democrats REFUSE to stand for the plummeting cost of prescription drugs under President Trump “They TALKED, NO ACTION, I GOT IT DONE.” 🔥 “We will now pay the LOWEST price for drugs anywhere in the world!” How could anyone vote Democrat at this point?! pic.twitter.com/maOPsa0NtS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

U.S. citizens over illegal aliens: Sitting!

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Congressional Democrats just CONFIRMED in front of MILLIONS they want to protect illegals over citizens TRUMP: “Stand if you agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” DEMOCRATS: *Stay seated* TRAITORS. pic.twitter.com/JvE0U9HTBT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

Gold medal-winning American hockey team: Sitting!

This is wild, many Democrats have such Trump derangement syndrome that they refused to stand and clap for the US gold medal hockey team. pic.twitter.com/0i0Gbhzwkm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2026

Sure, why not?

This might indeed be crazy, as bad Democratic behavior — especially in response to policies generally favored by most Americans — was the big news out of Tuesday night’s speech.

The only Democrat who stood for a decent stretch of his time there, in fact, was Texas Rep. Al Green — who stood up with a sign saying “Black People Aren’t Apes!” almost immediately after Trump walked in. He was ejected to chants of “USA, USA!” from the Republicans.

