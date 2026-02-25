Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Breaking
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

WATCH: 'These People Are Crazy!' - Trump Unloads on Democrats During SOTU With a Never Before Seen Passion

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 24, 2026 at 9:14pm
Share

It’s somewhat predictable that the opposing party won’t stand for some agenda items during a president’s State of the Union address. On Tuesday, that got taken to an absurd extreme by the Democrats.

The left couldn’t stand for a number of things, including supporting American citizens over illegal immigrants, lower drug prices, or even for the U.S. hockey team that won gold in Italy.

That finally prompted the president to point at the other side of the aisle roughly an hour into the speech and say, “These people are crazy.”

“I’m telling you, they’re crazy,” he added.

Republicans stood and cheered.

And just to be clear, this is a little nuts. Behold, a short list of what they wouldn’t stand for.

Lower drug prices: Sitting!

U.S. citizens over illegal aliens: Sitting!

Related:
Federal Gov't to Withhold $260 Million in Aid to Minnesota Until Tim Walz Cleans His State Up

Gold medal-winning American hockey team: Sitting!

Sure, why not?

This might indeed be crazy, as bad Democratic behavior — especially in response to policies generally favored by most Americans — was the big news out of Tuesday night’s speech.

The only Democrat who stood for a decent stretch of his time there, in fact, was Texas Rep. Al Green — who stood up with a sign saying “Black People Aren’t Apes!” almost immediately after Trump walked in. He was ejected to chants of “USA, USA!” from the Republicans.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




New Texas Poll Is Out, and Stephen Colbert and Democratic Establishment Won't Be Happy With It
Federal Gov't to Withhold $260 Million in Aid to Minnesota Until Tim Walz Cleans His State Up
CNN Flash Poll Devastates Dems - 64 Percent Said Trump's Policies Will Move US in Right Direction
These People Want Your Kids: Dems Object to GOP Rep Reading LGBT Propaganda for Pre-Teens, Claim It's Not Appropriate for Adult Audience
Dem Protests to SOTU: Bad Singing, Radical Giraffe Furries, Fake Tears, Pro-Trump Crashers, and Almost Zero Audience
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation