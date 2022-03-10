Watch: Pete Buttigieg's Husband Instructs Kids on Pledging Allegiance to Gay-Pride Flag

A disturbing clip from a documentary about United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has caused outrage on social media.

In the video, Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, is addressing a group of children. The children were looking toward the front of the room at what appeared to be a gay-pride flag.

Chasten began a pledge of allegiance to this pride flag, and the children repeated after each line.

“I pledge my heart to the rainbow, the not so typical gay camp, one camp, full of pride, indivisible with affirmation and equal rights for all,” the group said.

This clip shows Chasten Buttigieg influencing children to accept his agenda: There is no other way to describe it.

All the children in this video appear to be under the age of 18, meaning they are not legal adults. Many of them are at the age where words from authority figures can have a significant impact on the way they think, and Buttigieg is taking advantage of that for his own gain.

To make matters worse, this video was not something the Buttigieg family was trying to hide. Instead, conservative commentator Matt Walsh said the clip was proudly included in the Amazon Prime documentary “Mayor Pete.”

The clip received swift criticism on Twitter from multiple conservative organizations and commentators.

The recent passage of a recent Florida bill makes this clip even more relevant. According to the Associated Press, the bill forbids teachers in public schools from instructing children in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity. It passed the Florida legislature on Tuesday.

The establishment media has grossly mischaracterized the bill, calling it a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In reality, the bill is designed to prevent the exact type of grooming Buttigieg engaged in with the children in the above clip.

Instead of being honest about the bill, the establishment media has framed it as discrimination against LGBT people. They have a specific purpose for telling this lie.

To be honest about this bill would be to admit it is designed to prevent actions like Buttigieg’s in the above clip. If the media truly wanted to argue against the bill, they would have to support teachers indoctrinating children with woke ideas.

As liberal as the media is, even they know it would not be a good look to publicly support the indoctrination of children. As a result, they are forced to lie about what the bill says and then argue against their own fabricated version of the bill.

Make no mistake — leftists like Buttigieg want to fill the minds of children with woke indoctrination, and legislation designed to stop them is extremely necessary.

