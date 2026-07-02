Watch: Pete Hegseth Skewers 'Blinded by Ideology' Protesters Who Interrupted Moment of Silence for Fallen Soldier

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth slammed protesters Thursday as he honored National Guard members who have patrolled Washington, D.C., and observed a moment of silence for Guard members who were killed and wounded.

As noted by ABC News, protesters chanted “Guard go home.”

However, Hegseth said the noise reflects how little protesters understand.

“This background noise this morning is perfect. It’s the sound of ingrates, of ingratitude, of people who are so blinded by ideology they can’t see law and order and common sense in front of them,” Hegseth said, according to a video posted to X.

“But there’s nothing ideological about this group. There’s nothing political about this exercise,” he said.

Pete Hegseth: “This background noise is perfect. It’s the sound of ingrates, of ingratitude, of people who are so blinded by ideology they can’t see law and order and common sense in front of them.” pic.twitter.com/aWt5ciuRG3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2026

Later, Hegseth called for a moment of silence to honor Army Spec. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.

Beckstrom was killed and Wolfe was injured in a D.C. shooting.

“I just want to give a moment of silence as we remember Sarah and Andrew this morning,” he said.

“They died so that others may live,” Hegseth said. “As the Bible says, there’s no higher calling. You are willing to put your life on the line for other people. It’s a testament to who you are.”

“You make our country proud at 250 years, and future generations will stand on your shoulders to ensure America’s capital and this great republic endure for another 250,” Hegseth said.

“It’s an honor to serve you, and please know every single day we have your back in everything you do,” he said.

Sec. Pete Hegseth just held a moment of silence for Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe while speaking to National Guardsmen in DC: “They died so that others may live, and as the Bible says, there’s no higher calling. You are willing to put your life on the… pic.twitter.com/3hlMfQ77TZ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 2, 2026



About 5,000 Guard members are in D.C. Some are called up for the Fourth of July, and others have been part of the War Department’s Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, according to a War Department news release.

“To the soldiers here, thank you for everything you’re doing… Law and order is something all Americans deserve — black, white, rich, poor, man, or woman — from D.C. or far-flung places in this country,” Hegseth told about 500 Guard members at the ceremony.

“You’re not from Washington, most of you, but this is your capital; and you believe in its 250th year that it should be safe and it should be secure for every single citizen that lives here and every single citizen that comes to visit in this 250th year,” Hegseth said.







Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department has said crime in D.C. is down 22 percent, with a 44 percent drop in homicides and a 54 percent drop in motor vehicle thefts.

“The reason why this city is a safe and beautiful place 250 years into our great republic [is] incredible Americans like you who ignore the noise and… do your job. And you do it with courage, and you do it with professionalism, and you do it because you love your country — which is why you raised your right hand in the first place,” Hegseth said.

Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said Guard members have much to be proud of.

“You all have saved over 235 lives… You have restored children back to their families 27 times, and you have done amazing things in support of law enforcement to make sure we reduce crime,” he said.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that “you cannot put a dollar value on what you have provided to not only the people who live in this city, but to the people who visit this city.”

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