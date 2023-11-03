Share
Watch: Peter Doocy Grills Biden Admin Over Thanking 'Partner' with Ties to Hamas

 By Jack Davis  November 3, 2023 at 6:44am
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Relations John Kirby clashed Thursday over the status of Qatar.

Qatar, an Arab nation, has been among the nations involved in diplomatic efforts to aid all civilians trying to flee Gaza, particularly foreigners trapped there.

But Doocy noted Qatar has a more nefarious connection to the Israel-Hamas war.

“John, so, talking about getting Americans out of Gaza, President Biden said, ‘I want to thank our partners in the region and particularly Qatar.’  The leader of Hamas lives in Qatar, so why is President Biden thanking them for anything?” Doocy asked.

“Oh, geez, Peter.  Let’s take a step back here and look at this,” Kirby replied as Doocy spoke over him.

Doocy began speaking over Kirby to add, “They are a terrorist group that killed Americans and kidnapped Americans within the last month.”

Kirby then explained that in this case, Qatar has been useful.

“Peter, Qatar has been helpful in getting those Americans out.  I’m sure you would agree with me and everybody at your network would agree that getting American hostages out is a good thing.  And Qatar was a key player in that regard.  Qatar has lines of communication with Hamas that almost nobody else has,” he said.

“Now, I’m not saying that we support Hamas.  Of course we don’t.  They’re a terrorist organization.  And Israel has an absolute right to go after them.  But Qatar has lines of communication that not everybody else has,” he said.



Kirby later quoted a Hamas official named Ghazi Hamad who said, “Israel is a country that has no place on our land.  We must remove it, because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation and must be finished.  We are not ashamed to say this with full force.  We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again.”

“And you’re going to say, ‘Well, then why are you talking to him?’” Kirby added.

“You’re making my point here,” Doocy interjected

“No, I’m not,” Kirby said.

“If Qatar is so helpful why aren’t we asking them to hand over the leader of this terrorist group?” Doocy said.

“We are working with Qatar to get our people out and to help get aid in.  That’s a priority right now.  And obviously, we’re also helping Israel go after Hamas,” Kirby replied.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation