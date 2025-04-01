Watch: Peter Doocy Leaves Trump, Kid Rock in Stitches After Blistering Line About Rock's Outfit

For four years, the stench of decay, both physical and moral, hung over former President Joe Biden’s administration.

The fetid pall of the Biden years has lifted, however, since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

For instance, patriotism, humor, and above all authenticity came together Monday evening in the Oval Office, where Trump-supporting music legend Kid Rock, sporting a flashy outfit of red, white, and blue, enjoyed a hearty laugh at his own expense courtesy of Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

As usual, the president teed up the moment.

“Did Biden do news conferences like this, Peter?” Trump asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I don’t think so.”

According to Mediaite, Kid Rock appeared in the Oval Office, memorably attired, to watch as the president signed an executive order designed to crack down on ticket scalping for live entertainment events, including the abusive practice of buying up tickets via bots then reselling them at inflated prices.

“No,” Doocy replied without skipping a beat. “[Biden] was never standing next to somebody who looked like they were about to be shot out of a cannon.”

Kid Rock laughed, clapped in approval, and shook Doocy’s hand.

Trump, too, seemed to enjoy the quip with a chuckle.

Moments like these remind us that our political preferences do not always stem from policy alone. Sometimes they involve the simple distinction between darkness and light.

For instance, nothing even vaguely resembling Kid Rock’s gaudy and unapologetic patriotism appeared in the Biden White House.

Likewise, Biden knew nothing of humor apart from the unintentional variety. The Biden plague assumed its most virulent form during dark speeches about defending “democracy” from domestic enemies.

Moreover, the entire Biden regime reeked of inauthenticity. The president himself took numerous vacations and barely functioned in his official capacity. Then, when party leaders crowned Vice President Kamala Harris their 2024 presidential nominee, she too avoided nearly all unscripted settings.

Trump, on the other hand, always appears genuine, at ease, and in command.

In fact, if you watched his entire news conference on Monday evening, then you know that he fielded questions from reporters on a variety of topics, responded to those questions in detail, and even bandied a few more quips with Doocy during lighter moments.

On the policy front, of course, Trump still has plenty to accomplish. To say the least, however, he has already succeeded in clearing the White House air.

