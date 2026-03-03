WATCH: Piers Morgan's Iran Panel Devolves Into Complete Mess: 'You Terrorist Piece of Crap!'

During a Monday panel discussion on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” regarding Iran, the debate quickly devolved to the point of shouting, with guest Ana Kasparian of “The Young Turks” calling former Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus a “terrorist piece of crap.”

The panel was discussing “Operation Epic Fury” and the joint U.S.-Israeli bombings of Iran, when Kasparian lamented the death of several American soldiers and blamed Israel for having “dragged” America into the conflict.

Retired U.S. General and former George W. Bush administration official Mark Kimmitt replied, “Ana, please quit using the tropes on American soldiers. I’ve had to bury seven American soldiers. They went into the battlefield …”

“How is it a trope?” she angrily shot back, interrupting Kimmitt. “How is it a trope? How is it a trope? How is it a trope to see American soldiers die on behalf of Israel’s wars? How is that a trope? Explain that to me.”

Kasparian began citing Israeli media reports to back up her point about American soldiers taking hits for Israel before she quickly became emotional again and raised her voice.

“I would like him to answer my question. Why is that considered a trope? Why is it considered a trope to be concerned about American soldiers during these endless, nonsensical wars? Why is that considered a trope?” she shouted.

As Morgan tried to maintain some semblance of order, Conricus chimed in to say: “How many times have you gone to Arlington [National Cemetery] and paid your respects to the American heroes?”

This sent Kasparian into a rage.

“I’m not talking to you, Conricus, you terrorist piece of crap! I’m talking to the general,” she yelled, pointing her finger at the camera.

Morgan finally interrupted to say, “OK, please keep the ad hominems down,” before allowing Kimmitt to answer the original question.

“I’m not gonna dignify that with a response,” Kimmitt replied.

“The general’s chosen not to respond. That’s his right,” Morgan concluded.

This media spat came just one day before IDF forces launched an attack Tuesday against the Iranian Supreme Council, where officials were meeting to select a new supreme leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News, “Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader,” according to the network’s chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst.

He added, “The Iranians are continuing their attacks against Israel.”

Dr. Houman David Hemmati, known for his appearances on Fox News, posted a video on social media platform X showing that the building was destroyed.

He also indicated it was foolish of them to all gather in one place, given the recent bombings.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.