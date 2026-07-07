Watch: As Platner Implodes, Fetterman Blasts Bernie Sanders for Inflicting Possible Rapist, Other 'Communists' on Party

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania appears determined to save his party from itself.

Nonetheless, not even rape allegations against a far-left Senate candidate will likely slow leftists’ recent electoral momentum.

In an interview Monday with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Fetterman said independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an ideological socialist who caucuses with the Democrats, should apologize for foisting upon the party disgraced Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner and other “communists.”

“I would really call [on] Bernie Sanders to apologize for pushing this kind of predator,” Fetterman said. “More than anyone, he helped him” get elected in Maine’s Democratic primary.

“And now apologize to the victims, especially the woman that, she claims, that he raped her.”

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May 2022, sometimes struggles to put words together, but he hasn’t been shy about attacking Platner. And his sentiments are crystal clear.

“So I don’t know why you want to keep pushing these kinds of people,” Fetterman told Ingrham. “Maybe [Sanders] should consider, ‘set a few out,’ and stop pushing these kinds of communists …”

Fetterman then noted that Platner has been “credibly accused of rape.”

Fetterman: I would really call Bernie Sanders to apologize for pushing this kind of predator more than anyone he helped him elect…. Maybe he should stop pushing these communists and people now people…. pic.twitter.com/hLvXgDIPWG — Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2026

On Monday, Politico published a report in which 41-year-old Maine resident, Jenny Racicot, who allegedly met Platner on a dating app in 2019 and then casually dated him on and off for two years, accused the now-Senate nominee of getting drunk, entering her home against her will, and forcing himself upon her one night in 2021.

The Platner campaign vehemently denied the allegations.

Is Fetterman right - does Bernie Sanders owe Democrats an apology for helping unleash Graham Platner on the party? Yes No

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Despite the denials, Platner by Tuesday had reportedly considered heeding calls to drop out of the race. The candidate, however, insisted that, in the event of his withdrawal, Democrats must choose a fellow leftist to replace him.

That demand reflected a growing ideological divide within the Democratic Party.

In recent Democratic primaries, socialists have outperformed establishment-backed candidates for the U.S. House.

Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City, for instance, endorsed three socialist candidates who then cruised to victory.

Meanwhile, the rising power of Mamdani and the socialists has spooked the Democrat establishment.

Fetterman, of course, knows that Democrats cannot win national elections with far-left candidates. The question is whether Democratic voters are too far gone to care.

Remember, unhinged leftists openly celebrated the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Recall, too, that elected Democrats, admittedly frightened of their own supporters, have fought for the world’s worst people while at the same time refusing to honor the families of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, and Iryna Zarutska — three young females raped and/or murdered by illegal immigrants or repeat criminals.

In a party with so much bloodlust and so little shame, voters will not hesitate to support an extreme leftist.

Thus, Fetterman may call out Sanders and sound the alarm on “communists” until the cows come home. As they have repeatedly shown, modern Democrats have no room for such sensible talk.

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