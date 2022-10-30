A post-game scuffle broke out after the University of Michigan walloped rival Michigan State 29-7 Saturday night. The fight is now under investigation by law enforcement.

Footage of the incident was posted to Twitter and appeared to show one Michigan player being swatted about by a number of Michigan State players, most of whom have their helmets on.

After the pushing and shoving and punching had knocked the opposing player down, one Michigan State player appeared to kick at the figure on the floor before staff intervened to hustle the Michigan player away.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

A report in the Detroit News filled in some blanks and named names.

The report said Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows appeared to be the victim of the onslaught.

Michigan State linebacker Itayvion Brown was identified as the player who threw McBurrows through a doorway before a Michigan State Police officer held him by the jersey to restrain him.

Michigan State safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were also identified as taking part in the incident, according to the report.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the incident was “10 on one.”

He said another Michigan player was assaulted, leaving one player suffering from a possible broken nose.

“Pretty bad,” Harbaugh said, calling the incident “very unfortunate.”

“The police are looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the video,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manual said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“We will leave it in their hands,” Manuel said. “But this is not how we should interact after a game. This is not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It’s completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Michigan State president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. issued a statement Sunday saying the school would address the incident, according to WWMT.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent. Coach [Mel] Tucker will be holding the players involved responsible, and our football team and university will be cooperating with all related investigations by law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference,” he said.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference is investigating the incident, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of an incident this evening at Michigan Stadium between student-athletes from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan,” he said. “The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the fact and will take appropriate action.”

