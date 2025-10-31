Share
Commentary
Lifestyle & Human Interest
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out candy to children as they trick-or-treat during a Halloween at the White House event at the South Portico of the White House on Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out candy to children as they trick-or-treat during a Halloween at the White House event at the South Portico of the White House on Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Watch: Police Girl Trick-or-Treater Wants a Hug from Trump But Is Too Scared to Ask - When She Finally Gets Up the Nerve It's Pure Gold

 By Michael Schwarz  October 31, 2025 at 1:00pm
Share

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House on Thursday.

As they did, a little girl in a police costume made the sweet scene even sweeter.

Seeing that the president gave hugs to two trick-or-treaters ahead of her, the little police girl lingered off to Trump’s right until he bent down and gave her a hug, too.

The entire scene unfolded in front of a White House decorated with pumpkins and covered in dim orange light.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, two young girls in costumes approached the president and first lady, receiving candy from each of them.

Then, the taller of the two girls put her head on the president’s chest when he hugged her.

No doubt the cute little police girl, waiting in line just behind the first two girls, noticed as much.

When she approached, however, the police girl got candy from the president, but no hug. Instead, she watched as Trump hugged her companion.

This simply would not do.

Who would you trust more to be alone with your child - Joe Biden or Donald Trump?

So the little girl lingered for ten full seconds, clearly wanting a hug but too shy to ask.

Finally, the president opened his arms.

One’s first thought is that Trump’s approval rating should suffer simply for making that adorable little police girl wait.

Related:
Trump Pushes Senate GOP to End Filibuster, Claims Democrats Will Do It Anyway Once They Are Back in Power

On a more serious note, the entire scene did produce three important reflections.

First, contrast Trump with his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. On this night, the president bit no babies. Nor did Trump sniff little girls’ hair.

Second, one senses the incredible energy which sustains the 79-year-old president. Otherwise, how does he do it? Trump flew to Asia, negotiated with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and still had the energy to greet trick-or-treaters?

Finally, one pities the hate-filled leftists who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Oppose the man’s policies if you must. But how could anyone base their entire political identity on hatred of the president and his supporters? Demonic possession certainly explains some of it.

Advice to leftists: in the spirit of Halloween, follow the little police girl’s example. You’re not conservatives, I know, but she’s also not a policewoman. Try putting on a costume for one night and letting go of your hatred. You will feel better. I promise.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Police Girl Trick-or-Treater Wants a Hug from Trump But Is Too Scared to Ask - When She Finally Gets Up the Nerve It's Pure Gold
JD Vance Fires Back Against 'Anti-Christian Bigotry' After He's Attacked for Saying He Hopes His Wife Comes to Christ
Watch: Scott Adams Comes Out in Favor of Trump Third Term After Learning James Carville's Demented Fantasy Plan for 'Collaborators'
Even Fellow Liberal Supreme Court Justices Are Getting Fed Up with Ketanji Brown Jackson: Report
Giddy Leftists Think They've Found Their 'Joe Rogan' - They Couldn't Be More Wrong
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation