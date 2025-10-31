Watch: Police Girl Trick-or-Treater Wants a Hug from Trump But Is Too Scared to Ask - When She Finally Gets Up the Nerve It's Pure Gold

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House on Thursday.

As they did, a little girl in a police costume made the sweet scene even sweeter.

Seeing that the president gave hugs to two trick-or-treaters ahead of her, the little police girl lingered off to Trump’s right until he bent down and gave her a hug, too.

The entire scene unfolded in front of a White House decorated with pumpkins and covered in dim orange light.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, two young girls in costumes approached the president and first lady, receiving candy from each of them.

Then, the taller of the two girls put her head on the president’s chest when he hugged her.

No doubt the cute little police girl, waiting in line just behind the first two girls, noticed as much.

When she approached, however, the police girl got candy from the president, but no hug. Instead, she watched as Trump hugged her companion.

This simply would not do.

So the little girl lingered for ten full seconds, clearly wanting a hug but too shy to ask.

Finally, the president opened his arms.

.@POTUS hugs trick-or-treaters at the White House ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdY8EsicA4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2025

One’s first thought is that Trump’s approval rating should suffer simply for making that adorable little police girl wait.

On a more serious note, the entire scene did produce three important reflections.

First, contrast Trump with his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. On this night, the president bit no babies. Nor did Trump sniff little girls’ hair.

Second, one senses the incredible energy which sustains the 79-year-old president. Otherwise, how does he do it? Trump flew to Asia, negotiated with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and still had the energy to greet trick-or-treaters?

Finally, one pities the hate-filled leftists who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Oppose the man’s policies if you must. But how could anyone base their entire political identity on hatred of the president and his supporters? Demonic possession certainly explains some of it.

Advice to leftists: in the spirit of Halloween, follow the little police girl’s example. You’re not conservatives, I know, but she’s also not a policewoman. Try putting on a costume for one night and letting go of your hatred. You will feel better. I promise.

