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A K-9 unit during an emergency.
A K-9 unit during an emergency. (ChiccoDodiFC / Getty Images)

Watch: Police K-9 Limps Out Hospital to a Round of Applause After Surgery for a Catastrophic On-Duty Injury

 By Michael Austin  September 26, 2026 at 3:30am
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A police K-9 in Park City, Utah, who suffered a fall from an overpass while assisting officers underwent a successful surgery.

Bruno was helping Utah Highway Patrol examine a suspicious package on Tuesday when he fell from the freeway overpass, according to a report from KUTV.

He was life flighted to an emergency veterinary facility in Salt Lake City after sustaining serious injuries.

The Park City Police Department announced on Thursday that he was “officially on the mend” following a successful surgery.

“After everything Bruno has been through over the past few days, we are grateful he can begin the next part of his recovery at home, surrounded by the people who know and love him best,” the police department said.

The agency released footage of Bruno after his surgery surrounded by the medical professionals who assisted him.

“Bruno still has a long road ahead, but we are very happy to see him home and on his way to recovery,” per a report from KSL.

The department said that “while assessing the package, Bruno jumped from the freeway overpass and sustained serious injuries.”

His injuries included “two broken legs and a fractured jaw.”

“We cannot thank the community enough for the incredible amount of love and support shown to Bruno and his handler over the past few days,” the department added.

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There are between 15 and 25 K-9 units who perish in the line of duty every year, not counting the units which sustain casualties.

“K9 officers risk their lives keeping our communities safe, and K9 officers face the same dangers as human officers: shootings, stabbings, attacks, accidents, and other line-of-duty-related fatalities,” Project Paws Alive says on their website.

“While we can’t protect K9s from all danger, we can help mitigate the risks they face by providing them with protective equipment, such as bullet and stab protective vests, cooling vests, oxygen masks, and more.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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