Watch: Police K-9 Limps Out Hospital to a Round of Applause After Surgery for a Catastrophic On-Duty Injury

A police K-9 in Park City, Utah, who suffered a fall from an overpass while assisting officers underwent a successful surgery.

Bruno was helping Utah Highway Patrol examine a suspicious package on Tuesday when he fell from the freeway overpass, according to a report from KUTV.

He was life flighted to an emergency veterinary facility in Salt Lake City after sustaining serious injuries.

The Park City Police Department announced on Thursday that he was “officially on the mend” following a successful surgery.

“After everything Bruno has been through over the past few days, we are grateful he can begin the next part of his recovery at home, surrounded by the people who know and love him best,” the police department said.

The agency released footage of Bruno after his surgery surrounded by the medical professionals who assisted him.

NEW: Police K9 released from the hospital after he was seriously injured from jumping off a freeway overpass. Bruno was involved in a suspicious package investigation with the Utah Highway Patrol. “While assessing the package, Bruno jumped from the freeway overpass and… pic.twitter.com/xQQE1TNLTz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2026

“Bruno still has a long road ahead, but we are very happy to see him home and on his way to recovery,” per a report from KSL.

The department said that “while assessing the package, Bruno jumped from the freeway overpass and sustained serious injuries.”

His injuries included “two broken legs and a fractured jaw.”

“We cannot thank the community enough for the incredible amount of love and support shown to Bruno and his handler over the past few days,” the department added.

Police K9 Bruno was greeted with cheers as he left a veterinary clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah, following surgery for injuries he suffered in a serious fall. The Park City Police Department said Bruno fractured his jaw and broke his legs after jumping from a freeway overpass… pic.twitter.com/n5fsWmRPeK — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2026

There are between 15 and 25 K-9 units who perish in the line of duty every year, not counting the units which sustain casualties.

“K9 officers risk their lives keeping our communities safe, and K9 officers face the same dangers as human officers: shootings, stabbings, attacks, accidents, and other line-of-duty-related fatalities,” Project Paws Alive says on their website.

“While we can’t protect K9s from all danger, we can help mitigate the risks they face by providing them with protective equipment, such as bullet and stab protective vests, cooling vests, oxygen masks, and more.”

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