Watch: Police Release Shock Body Cam Footage of MSNBC Journalist Who Followed Rittenhouse Jury

The mainstream media outlets are pretty good at twisting the truth on the nightly news, but when it comes to lying to cops on the street, it’s clearly a different story.

That’s one takeaway from body cam video, released by the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin, of an incident where an NBC producer was pulled over on Nov. 17 while following the bus carrying jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

It didn’t go well for the liberal network.

NBC claims Kenosha Police were “mistaken as to the individual’s intent” when they stopped James Morrison after he ran a red while following the Rittenhouse jury bus. If so, why did NBC’s Irene Byon mention “jury members” to police when police didn’t? Body cam from @steveoatley pic.twitter.com/f5r1BML2Md — Bevo Fox (@bevo_fox) December 1, 2021

As most Americans who followed the Rittenhouse trial were aware, a man identified himself as a producer for MSNBC after being stopped by Kenosha police trailing the jury bus after the second day of deliberations. It was an incident that got MSNBC banned from the Kenosha County Courthouse by Judge Bruce Schroeder.

🚨🚨🚨 Judge Schroeder: Kenosha police reported someone followed the bus carrying the Rittenhouse jurors last night while claiming to work for MSNBC. It is under investigation. No one working for MSNBC will be allowed inside the courthouse for the duration of the trial. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 18, 2021

What most Americans probably aren’t aware of is that the producer’s bosses back in New York indicated they didn’t know it was the actual jury that was being followed — and how unbelievable that claim came across.

“I was trying to see — I was being called by New York, going, ‘maybe these are people you need to follow,’ but I, I don’t know,” the producer, identified as James Morrison, told Kenosha cops who pulled him over for running a red light.

When the officer got hold of Morrison’s contact in New York, he spoke to a woman who identified herself as a booking producer with NBC. Both MSNBC and NBC News are owned by NBC Universal, which is, in turn, owned by Comcast.

The officer asked, “Why you have a reporter, or a producer, following vehicles out here?”

The answer wasn’t exactly convincing.

Check out the video here. The whole thing is worth watching, but the conversation with the New York office starts at about the 2:10 mark.







“Um, we — we — we were just trying to respectfully, um, just trying to see if it’s, um, if it’s possible to, um, to try and get any leads about — um — about the, the case, and so we were, we, uh, we were just keeping our distance, um, just to see, like, where, um, peop — people involved in — in the — in the trial, um, are positioned,” the woman stammered.

“By no means were we trying to get in contact with any of — any of the jury members or whoever’s in the car. We just were, um, trying to see, like, where, um, where key players in the trial may be at.”

Right. By no means was anyone at the network trying to get in contact with the jury — “or whoever’s in the car.”

Do you think this was an attempt at jury intimidation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1164 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

The network just wanted to know where the key players in the trial might be. But remember, this is after the arguments have been made. It’s after the evidence has been presented and the prosecutors and defense attorneys have made their cases.

What “key players” — besides the jury — are left for NBC to keep tabs on? The guy who empties the courthouse recycling bins?

It’s also worth noting that the police officer never said anything about the jury. The NBC office did.

What happened is fairly obvious: An NBC freelancer, operating under instructions from the home office, trailed a bus full of jurors in the Rittenhouse case to find out information a mainstream media outlet has no business knowing.

The fact that it involved one of the most explosive criminal trials in recent years only makes the case more egregious.

The Rittenhouse case is rivaled only by the April trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of suspected forger and longtime drug abuser George Floyd in May 2020, and the 2013 trial of Florida neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman in the death of a young thug named Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Chauvin was convicted, but Zimmerman was acquitted in a prosecution that bore more than a few resemblances to the Rittenhouse case — including Zimmerman’s self-defense argument and media bias that went well beyond nauseating.

The dangers of jury intimidation in a case like this are obvious — so obvious even a mainstream media outlet like NBC has to know about them.

And that’s why neither Morrison nor his apparent supervisor would admit outright that he was tailing the jury in a volatile, racially charged case.

It’s not shocking anymore when any outlet of the mainstream media lies to the American public.

But it is shocking that they do it so badly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation