Watch: His Politics Were Horrible, But the Way Rob Reiner Responded to Charlie Kirk's Murder Is the Way We Should Respond to Reiner's Murder

It would be hard to find a decent conservative who liked Rob Reiner’s politics — it will be impossible to find a decent conservative celebrating his death.

Reiner, 78, was found stabbed to death with his wife, Michele Singer, in the couple’s Hollywood home on Sunday. Their middle child, Nick Reiner, is reportedly a suspect in their killing.

And the reaction across the political spectrum — compared to the September assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk — speaks volumes about American politics.

To the everlasting disgrace of the American left, Kirk’s killing was cause for celebration among his political opponents.

Reiner, however, an inveterate liberal even by Hollywood standards, had a different take. And in an October interview with “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” he showed what a difference decency can make.

I didn’t often agree with Rob Reiner’s politics but he was a brilliant man, with a good heart. This was his beautiful reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination on @piersmorgan only two months ago. I hope in his memory, we follow his example #riprobreiner pic.twitter.com/l03riUX2ws — Rich (@ritchCFC) December 15, 2025

“Absolute horror,” Reiner said, when Morgan asked about his “immediate, gut-reaction” to Kirk’s assassination.

“It’s beyond belief what happened to him. That should never happen to anybody,” Reiner said. “I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable.”

No, the murder of Charlie Kirk was not acceptable, but to far, far too many on the American left, it was not only acceptable, but a matter of pride.

Leftists turned to social media to dance on Kirk’s grave. For many, the murder was a matter of mockery.

That’s not what Americans are going to see in the wake of the Reiners’ murders.

Sure, there will be some crank or other claiming to be a conservative who will mock the death of the man the country first met as “Meathead” on the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.”

But the almost universal reaction so far is — and will likely remain — pretty much a mirror of Reiner’s reaction to Kirk’s death. Here’s a fair sampling of what was on the social media platform X Monday morning:

RIP Rob Reiner and his wife. Didn’t care much for him politically but his talent as an actor and a director was immeasurable. The Princess Bride is one of my favorite movies of all time. pic.twitter.com/Myoxg38O2U — Headley (@KingSlimer80s) December 15, 2025

Do i think Rob Reiner was a meathead & wrong about everything..Yes, Do I get joy from his alleged passing or do I celebrate it…..Absolutely not…. pic.twitter.com/opIzONwBuq — Curly (@EvenCurly) December 15, 2025

Damn, I loved his work and I did not agree with his politics, yet no one deserves to go out like that. R.I.P. Rob Reiner pic.twitter.com/aBDstv1Jr4 — YT69 (@WalkerBrad54539) December 15, 2025

And here’s a post from Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of the podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show:”

Rob Reiner responded with grace and compassion to Charlie’s assassination. This video makes it all the more painful to hear of he and his wife’s tragic end. May God be close to the broken hearted in this terrible story. pic.twitter.com/07g2EFu8Ha — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 15, 2025

“May God be close to the broken hearted in this terrible story,” Kolvet wrote, in a sentence that should define conservative reaction to the Reiners’ brutal deaths.

With the avid assistance of the establishment media, there are too many posers who are being taken as legitimate voices from the right — voices of violence, voices of anti-Semitism, voices of men who despise women.

And there will likely be one or two that get a major media microphone speaking hideous lies about the Reiners’ deaths. But they’re not real conservatives.

Decent conservatives would no more take pleasure in the deaths of the Reiners than they would the slaughter of Jews at a Hannukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

Gloating at the tragic for political reasons is the dehumanizing nature of the dehumanized left.

And no decent conservative — by definition — will be a part of it.

