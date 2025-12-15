Share
Commentary

Watch: His Politics Were Horrible, But the Way Rob Reiner Responded to Charlie Kirk's Murder Is the Way We Should Respond to Reiner's Murder

 By Joe Saunders  December 15, 2025 at 11:03am
Share

It would be hard to find a decent conservative who liked Rob Reiner’s politics — it will be impossible to find a decent conservative celebrating his death.

Reiner, 78, was found stabbed to death with his wife, Michele Singer,  in the couple’s Hollywood home on Sunday. Their middle child, Nick Reiner, is reportedly a suspect in their killing.

And the reaction across the political spectrum — compared to the September assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk — speaks volumes about American politics.

To the everlasting disgrace of the American left, Kirk’s killing was cause for celebration among his political opponents.

Reiner, however, an inveterate liberal even by Hollywood standards, had a different take. And in an October interview with “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” he showed what a difference decency can make.

“Absolute horror,” Reiner said, when Morgan asked about his “immediate, gut-reaction” to Kirk’s assassination.

“It’s beyond belief what happened to him. That should never happen to anybody,” Reiner said. “I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable.”

No, the murder of Charlie Kirk was not acceptable, but to far, far too many on the American left, it was not only acceptable, but a matter of pride.

Leftists turned to social media to dance on Kirk’s grave. For many, the murder was a matter of mockery.

That’s not what Americans are going to see in the wake of the Reiners’ murders.

Related:
Creeps at PornHub Are Being Extorted by Creep Hackers Threatening to Publish Creep Customers' Porn Habits Just in Time for Christmas

Sure, there will be some crank or other claiming to be a conservative who will mock the death of the man the country first met as “Meathead” on the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.”

But the almost universal reaction so far is — and will likely remain — pretty much a mirror of Reiner’s reaction to Kirk’s death. Here’s a fair sampling of what was on the social media platform X Monday morning:

And here’s a post from Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of the podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show:”

“May God be close to the broken hearted in this terrible story,” Kolvet wrote, in a sentence that should define conservative reaction to the Reiners’ brutal deaths.

With the avid assistance of the establishment media, there are too many posers who are being taken as legitimate voices from the right — voices of violence, voices of anti-Semitism, voices of men who despise women.

And there will likely be one or two that get a major media microphone speaking hideous lies about the Reiners’ deaths. But they’re not real conservatives.

Decent conservatives would no more take pleasure in the deaths of the Reiners than they would the slaughter of Jews at a Hannukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

Gloating at the tragic for political reasons is the dehumanizing nature of the dehumanized left.

And no decent conservative — by definition — will be a part of it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Pelosi Discusses Possibility of Third Trump Impeachment if Democrats Win House
Family of Republican Club VP Killed in Brown Shooting Told She Was Specifically Targeted: Report
Chuck Schumer Accuses GOP Senator of 'Despicable Islamophobia' for Telling the Truth
Trump Claims Rob Reiner's Death Was Due to 'Anger He Caused Others' Via His 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Watch: His Politics Were Horrible, But the Way Rob Reiner Responded to Charlie Kirk's Murder Is the Way We Should Respond to Reiner's Murder
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation