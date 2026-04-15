Watch: Possibly Tom Homan's Best Comments Ever Came in This Razor-Sharp Response to Pope's Criticism of Trump

White House border czar Tom Homan blasted Pope Leo XIV for criticizing the Trump administration’s move to curb mass illegal immigration, saying the Catholic leader should stay in his lane.

“I’m not going to speak for the president; I’m speaking for myself,” Homan told reporters Tuesday.

“I’m a lifelong Catholic. I wish they’d stay out of immigration. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Homan said the pontiff makes cavalier, clueless remarks because he doesn’t understand the collateral damage stemming from the scourge of unfettered illegal immigration.

“If they wore my shoes for 40 years — and talked to a 9-year-old girl that got raped multiple times, or stood in the back of a tractor trailer with 19 dead aliens at my feet, including a 5-year-old boy that baked to death — if they understood the atrocities that happen on the open border, I think their opinion would change,” the border czar said.

🚨 WOW. Border Czar Tom Homan just gave the PERFECT response to Pope Leo “I’m a lifelong Catholic. I wish they’d STAY OUT of immigration, they don’t know what they’re talking about.” “Because if they wore my shoes for 40 years, and talked to a 9-year-old girl that got r*ped… pic.twitter.com/9KBT1Pbiiu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

“And I welcome discussion with any of them [Catholic Church clergy], because they don’t understand illegal immigration is not a victimless crime.”

“Where President Trump had the most secure border in the lifetime of this nation, right now, lives are being saved. He’s saving thousands of lives a year because he has a secure border,” Homan added.

“Human traffickers are out of business, right? The cartels are going bankrupt because of that secure border. I wish they’d understand that. Because if they did, I think they’d have a different opinion.”

In October 2025, Pope Leo slammed what he considered the Trump administration’s “inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States.”

Naturally, the pontiff failed to make a distinction between foreign invaders who sneak across the U.S. border and legal immigrants who don’t break federal laws to come here.

“Someone who says I’m against abortion but is in favor of the death penalty isn’t pro-life.

Someone who says I’m against abortion but in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro life.” — Pope Leo pic.twitter.com/SSBbZd1pNI — Save America Movement (@SaveAmericaMvm) October 1, 2025

Many of us who were raised Catholic agree with Tom Homan that the pope should not make political statements.

That’s not his job, and quite frankly, the checkered papal history of the Catholic Church is one of rampant corruption, hypocrisy, and abuse of power.

One of the dumbest moments in recent memory occurred when the late Pope Francis berated President Donald Trump for building a border wall to stem the illegal immigration crisis ravaging the United States.

“Builders of walls — be they made of razor wire or bricks — will end up becoming prisoners of the walls they build,” Pope Francis said in March 2019, per Reuters.

“I realize that with this problem, a government has a hot potato in its hands, but it must be resolved differently, humanely, not with razor wire,” he said.

This socialist lives in the wealthiest city in the world surrounded by walls with guards. He pays zero taxes to any country. Yet he tells every country how they should govern themselves. The pope has no business telling countries how to do business. pic.twitter.com/Rx4NfQHCJk — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) January 27, 2025

As a reminder, the pope lives safely ensconced behind the walls of Vatican City and his has own private army that guards him around the clock.

If Pope Leo cares so much about illegal aliens, he should feed and house them himself in his lavish, walled-off Apostolic Palace.

Until then, spare us the hollow, sanctimonious preaching.

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