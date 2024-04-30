Watch: Potential VP Pick Says She's Ready to Serve with Trump - 'If That Call Came, I Would Say Yes'
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who served her country in the National Guard, is ready to serve it again in a deeper war she says is vital to democracy’s survival.
Gabbard, who ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat and later disavowed the Democratic Party, is among the names bandied about as being on former President Donald Trump’s list of potential vice presidential candidates.
On a recent show, Dave Rubin asked Gabbard, who joined an Army Reserve Civil Affairs Unit after she left politics, if she was ready for the call.
“I’m ready,” she said in a video clip posted to X.
“I’m ready because I know what is at stake, in a deep and visceral way, in this election,” she said.
“If that call came, I would say yes, and I’d be honored to serve my country in that way and to be in a position first, to help win this election, to stop the Democrat elite from destroying our country, and then actually begin the real work of getting our country back on track,” she said.
“And that starts with having people of courage in our government who care more about the country than they do about the political elite in Washington and actually rooting out the deep rot that exists within our bureaucracy, the administrative state, the deep state in Washington,” she said.
“It’s gonna take a team of joyful warriors to go and fight that fight. Because as we’ve seen time and time again, there are a lot of powerful people who are unelected and doing everything they can to hold onto their power at the cost of the well-being of the American people,” she said.
Rubin cracked an aside as she finished: “Ya think she’d be better than Kama Harris?”
Gabbard has indicated before she would accept a call from Trump.
“My mission is to serve our country,” Gabbard told Fox News host Jesse Watters in March, according to The Hill. “I wanna be in a position to solve problems, Jesse, and we got a lot of ‘em to solve.”
Gabbard has been emphatic that President Joe Biden should lose the election, according to NBC.
“We cannot allow Joe Biden to be re-elected. Period,” she said.
“Otherwise, I am sincerely and deeply concerned. If the Biden-Harris administration or any of the other Democrats are allowed to remain in power, we will not be able to get these freedoms back,” she said.
Earlier this month, Gabbard said that she rejected an offer from independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his running mate, according to ABC.
“I met with Kennedy several times, and we have become good friends. He asked if I would be his running mate. After careful consideration, I respectfully declined,” she said. She did not explain her reasons.
Kennedy later announced that Nicole Shanahan, a Silicon Valley lawyer, would be his running mate.
