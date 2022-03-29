Share
Watch: Powerful Explosion Rocks Munitions Depot of Border City in Russia

 By Richard Moorhead  March 29, 2022 at 2:40pm
A building filled with munitions in a Russian border city was consumed in a large explosion on Tuesday.

The blast at the facility, described as an ammunition depot, was visible from miles away.

The explosion occurred in Belgorod, 25 miles north of the Ukrainian border in Russia.

Military analysts said witnesses were describing what could be a ballistic missile strike on the building.

The Russian state-owned news agency Tass initially said the explosion was the result of a “shell,” only to delete its tweet on the blast moments later.

Another Russian state-owned network said in a Telegram message that the source of the explosion was human error.

“The reason for the explosions near Belgorod, previously, was human error,” RIA Novosti’s message said.

Ukrainians have shown a surprising capacity to wage offensive operations against the Russian invaders since the start of the conflict in February.

A Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian landing ship in the port of Berdyansk last week, with other Russian ships turning and fleeing as the warship exploded and burned.

Reports of Ukrainian forces striking the Russian territory have been uncommon in the conflict but not unprecedented.

Ukrainian ballistic missiles appeared to strike an airbase in the town of Millerovo two days after the start of the invasion, according to Newsweek.

Earlier this month, satellite photography of a Russian-occupied airbase in Kherson showed a Ukrainian counteroffensive devastated the Russian helicopter fleet, with numerous aircraft consumed in fire and black smoke.

A Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman announced that his country would “radically” reduce military activity in Kyiv on Tuesday amid meetings between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey.

Officials said Russian forces would refocus on the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine after suffering heavy combat losses and failing to capture any major Ukrainian cities.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




