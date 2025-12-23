Watch: The Precious Moment When Grandma Jeanie from Target Met Erika Kirk at AmericaFest

One never tires of the marvelous feeling one gets when God brings light out of darkness.

As she faces her first Christmas without her husband, Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and widow of the organization’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk, needs love as much as anyone in America.

Thus, God gave Erika the gift of “Grandma” Jeanie Beeman, the Target employee who endured abuse in Charlie’s name.

A clip posted Saturday to the social media platform X showed Beeman and Erika hugging and talking backstage at TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025 event this past weekend.

Beeman gained national attention thanks to a recent incident at the Target store in Chico, CA, where she works.

As the elderly woman went about her job and minded her own business, an Enloe Health nurse named Michelea Ponce approached and began filming. Ponce berated Beeman for wearing a red “Freedom” t-shirt similar in style to the one Charlie wore on the day of his assassination in Utah. In typical woke fashion, Ponce blasted Beeman for supporting a “racist.”

Meanwhile, “Grandma Jeanie” responded in true Christian fashion with kindness and love. She wished Ponce a nice day and refused to return the unhinged nurse’s hatred. When later interviewed by a local reporter, Beeman even said that she did not want Ponce to lose her job.

In other words, Beeman honored Charlie by behaving like Charlie in defense of Charlie.

Erika, therefore, did not merely greet and hug Beeman. The widow expressed gratitude for the Target employee’s role in Charlie’s story.

“Such a precious moment with sweet Jeanie Beeman at AmFest 2025,” Erika wrote on X. “Thank you for being a part of my Charlie’s legacy. I love your courage. God bless you.”

The AmFest audience agreed. In fact, conservative podcasters Benny Johnson and Jack Posobiec brought Beeman on stage and introduced her to raucous applause.

Conservatives, of course, know love, courage, and humility when we see it. And we want to support it.

Thus, as of Tuesday morning, Beeman has already received more than $287,000 on GiveSendGo.

As “Grandma Jeanie” showed, love and light reveal themselves most often in response to darkness.

Sadly, woke liberals have provided plenty of spiritual darkness, both in terms of those whom they honor — George Floyd, Luigi Mangione, and Kilmar Abrego Garcia leap to mind — and those whom they do not.

We can choose to reciprocate our woke neighbors’ hatred. Or, as Beeman did, we can respond to them with Christ-like charity.

Erika left no doubt as to which of these responses honored Charlie’s legacy and thus filled her with gratitude.

