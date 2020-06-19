Hollywood celebrities never miss an opportunity to let the world know how incredibly virtuous they are.

Following the release of a hilariously tone-deaf video last week, a group of mostly conservative commentators decided to film and release a video of their own on Tuesday mocking the celebrities’ virtue-signaling efforts.

Led by Christian conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, who shared it on Twitter, the video also featured The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles and Andrew Klavan; Blaze TV’s Lauren Chen and Stu Burguiere; Candace Owens, Alex Clark, Jesse Kelly and even self-described classical liberal Dave Rubin.

The video intercut the various commentators stringing together sarcastically delivered sentences indirectly referencing Hollywood celebrities’ various virtue-signaling efforts.

“Imagine a world without injustice, a world where we can all bravely say: Injustice is bad. Racism is bad. Very bad. Like, super bad,” the commentators said in the video, which has garnered more than 700,000 views on Twitter as of Friday morning.

“Bad things are bad. They’re awful. And I don’t like them. I will say something. I will shout. I will sing until — until — the bad is gone.”

The popular conservative voices went on to mock Hollywood celebrities’ oft-proposed left-wing solutions.

“I will fight injustice by posting a black square. A black square. I will offer solutions — solutions — like taking away guns or defunding the police. Like telling working-class people just to stop working, to save lives. Promoting socialism, so no one will ever be as rich as I am. Finally stopping big oil and the big SUV — big, big companies, OK?” they said.

“But we won’t stop there. We will take responsibility — responsibility — the only way we know how. By showing how much we hate ourselves. We hate ourselves.”

The wording, along with the black-and-white aesthetic, clearly showed that Stuckey and her cohorts were mocking the “I Take Responsibility” video put out by a group of Hollywood actors on June 10.

Following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose May 25 death after his neck was knelt on for nearly nine minutes during an arrest sparked nationwide protests and riots, the “I Take Responsibility” video showcased a group of actors decrying the supposed existence of “systemic racism” in America and vowing to do their part to end it.

The video was met with harsh criticism across the internet, inciting the creation of many other videos mocking the hilariously awful attempt at a solemn public service announcement:

This was my auditon tape for the #ITakeResponsibility PSA. Sadly, I did not get the part. pic.twitter.com/vpxX5UDEtV — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) June 11, 2020

Black women are a hoot. Love their personalities. This is spot on! Hollywood’s #ITakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/L7AVul8xHN — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) June 18, 2020

That wasn’t the only instance of out-of-touch celebrity virtue signaling to pop up in recent months.

On March 18, a group of Hollywood actors sang a rendition of the John Lennon song “Imagine” in a tone-deaf viral video meant to show solidarity with those suffering from the novel coronavirus and the subsequent economic sanctions brought about by the disease’s spread.

Other celebrities mocked the video, pointing out that many of the lyrics in the song were not likely going to make people suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic feel any better.

One of the first celebrities to savage the “Imagine” video was comedian Larry the Cable Guy. In a March 18 tweet, the comedian sent out a cutting reply to Gadot and her Hollywood friends.

“Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ’em,” he said.

Conservative actor Nick Searcy piled on by belting out his own unique rendition of the Lennon song.

“Imagine there no acting, it’s easy if you try. No TV shows or movies, streaming going dry,” Searcy sang. “Imagine all the people reading lots of books.

“Imagine there’s no audience, it isn’t hard to do. You’ve told half of them you hate them, what the hell do you think they’re gonna do?”

Perhaps the best takedown of the celebrities’ virtue-signaling efforts came from “Deadpool” actor/comedian Ryan Reynolds, whose comments apply to the more recent “I Take Responsibility” video as well.

“I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are gonna get us through this,” Reynolds said with a sarcastic grin in a Twitter video.

“Right after health care workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, sure — like 400 other types of people.”

