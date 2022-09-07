Watch: Pregnant Mother Dragged by Hair in Broad Daylight - Ambushed by Teenager

A surveillance video that begins with an idyllic image of a peaceful Australian scene turns into a series of horrifying images as a pregnant woman is attacked.

The incident happened about 12:40 p.m. Monday in Ashfield, Perth, according to a Facebook post Tuesday by the Western Australia Police Force.

According to police, the video shows a 37-year-old mother pushing a stroller with two small children having a peaceful ride.

As she passed a fence, the woman was attacked from behind by what police described as a 15-year-old girl.

The video shows the girl sending punches at the woman’s head before alternately yanking her by her hair and punching her.

The mother at first did not let go of the stroller, which was tipped over.

Eventually, after the woman was forced to the ground, she tried ineffectually to punch back.

The surveillance video clip ends with two children in the stroller kicking and screaming as their mother was dragged off by her hair out of view of the camera.







The victim, who is pregnant, suffered cuts and bruises, according to Australia’s News.com.au.

Because she fell on her stomach, police suggested she seek medical care to ensure there was no damage to her unborn child.

The second part of the video shows Western Australia Police Force officers arresting the sobbing 15-year-old.

The department’s Facebook post said she had attempted to steal the mother’s handbag,

The teen faces one count of robbery and has her next court appearance on Sept. 13, according to the New York Post.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the teen who was arrested was one of those seen riding on a scooter before the attack.

The report said the 15-year-old had left the scooter outside of her house.

The Daily Mail reported that during her arrest, the teen’s language to the arresting officers included profanity as her relatives were shouting in the background.

