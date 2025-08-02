Share
President Donald Trump speaks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland on July 28, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland on July 28, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: President Trump Shares Touching Story of How His Parents Met

 By Michael Austin  August 2, 2025 at 8:00am
President Donald Trump recounted the story of how his parents met, a love story evoked by his recent trip to Scotland.

In an interview with “Pod Force One,” a podcast hosted by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Trump recalled that his parents, Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, had a love-at-first-sight encounter.

Mary Anne hailed from a Gaelic-speaking home in the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, from which she immigrated to the United States in 1930.

Her journey started in New York City, where she met Fred Trump, a real estate developer who later passed on his trade to his son, the current commander-in-chief.

“When she came to New York, she was a young girl of about 18 years old,” Trump told Devine. “She hadn’t seen the world, and she met my father.”

At that point, Trump said his father was building houses and expanding his real estate portfolio, already achieving some success.

“He came home that night, he said to my grandmother… ‘I just met my wife,'” Trump said, describing the day his parents met.

Trump added that his father was 32 years old at the time.

His parents would wed in 1936, and they would remain married until Fred Trump’s death in 1999.

Do you know how your parents met?

They would have four other children besides the 45th and 47th president.

In the interview with the New York Post, Trump commended the Scottish people for their fighting spirit.

“The Scottish people are really amazing,” he said, noting that England had great difficulties with conquering them.

“They couldn’t quite tame them,” Trump said.

Trump cut the ribbon of the Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday, after an extended battle to get the zonings approved.

The actor Sean Connery was apparently instrumental in winning the approval.

“It was very tough zoning, environmentally here to get that approved. And when they approved it, they approved two courses, but I had to start the second one within 10 years from the first,” Trump told Devine. “So, if I didn’t start it, let’s say two years ago, we would have lost that right, you’d never get it back.”

In his best Connery impression, Trump said that the James Bond actor told the Scottish authorities, “Let the bloody bloke build his damn golf courses and let him put money into our country. What’s wrong with you?”

The entire project “got approved like so fast” after that happened.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Conversation