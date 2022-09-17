Watch: Press Sec Responds to Question on Everyone's Mind - What About Biden's Migrant Flights?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question regarding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and his direct comparison to the Biden administration’s secret late-night flights of illegal immigrants to cities across the country.

“We’re offering solutions,” she said.

Jean-Pierre followed her non-answer with a harsh indictment of Republicans.

She made no mention of the Department of Homeland Security’s actions that saw 70 nighttime flights carry an average of 36 illegal immigrants each from the border with Mexico to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2021, according to The Washington Examiner.

“We are offering solutions. That’s what the Biden-Harris administration has been doing since day one,” Jean-Pierre said, according to the Examiner.

“What have they done? They do these political stunts, they vote against our funding requests, they vote against policies to fix this broken system. Stunts aren’t solutions here. Stunts aren’t policies.”

Taking a defensive tone, Jean-Pierre continued, “We’re over here trying to govern, trying to actually fix a system that has been broken for some time, trying to fix a system that was decimated by the last administration, and all we’re seeing from them [are] petty and dangerous stunts,” she said.

“They’re putting children’s lives at risk. They’re putting family’s lives at risk, and again, I’ll say to Republicans, again, if they are interested in solving the problem, there are many ways to do this.”

Throughout her statement, Jean-Pierre did not directly address the thousands of unaccompanied illegal immigrant children who were flown in the 70-plus charter flights in 2021, as explained by Governor Ron DeSantis’ public safety czar.

“Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport,” Keefe explained in November of 2021, according to The Examiner.

“On average, there’s 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September,” he added.

DeSantis pointed out the Biden administration’s “ghost flights,” during a news conference Thursday.

“We take what’s happening at the southern border very seriously, unlike some, and unlike the president of the United States, who has refused to lift a finger to secure that border,” he said.

Adding, “I would just note Biden would fly people in the middle of the night, dump them all across this country. There was no warning on any of this. They’re doing it and they’re farming people out all around.”

“They are supporting policies that are just frankly indefensible,” DeSantis stated. “It is not defensible for a superpower to not have any control over the territory of its country.”

