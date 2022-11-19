Parler Share
Commentary
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Commentary
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a media briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2022. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo)

Watch: Press Secretary Turns Into Stuttering Mess When Asked About Biden's Involvement with Hunter's Business Deals

 By George Upper  November 19, 2022 at 6:01am
Parler Share

If you don’t have time to read this entire commentary, let me paraphrase the key point for you in a couple of summary sentences.

Reporter: How involved was President Joe Biden in the shady business dealings of his close relatives?

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: Oh, goodness, look at my wrist! I have to go.

The actual exchange, on display for the world to see in the video below, took more than a minute to get through, but that’s essentially what happened.

According to the official White House transcript of the exchange, the question asked was:

Trending:
Did Elon Musk Lay a Trap for Cheating Democrats? 'Some Interesting Lessons to Clean Up...'

“The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Congressman [James] Comer, has said that he’s investigating the President’s involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings. One, looking for your reaction to that. And then, on the merits of the allegations, can you address whether the President was involved in any of his son Hunter or his brother’s foreign business deals?”

Also, going by the official transcript, Jean-Pierre began her reply with: “So, look, you know, there’s — there’s some — a little bit of interesting, you know, kind of, on-brand thinking here because, you know, congressional Republicans ran saying that they were going to fight inflation.”

That’s pretty close; they skipped a few of the “ums” and such, but try reading that response out loud and you get the sense that Jean-Pierre is working hard to buy some time to come up with response to that question.

Which, in-and-of-itself, is interesting, as it raises the question of why in the world she would not have been prepared for such an obvious inquiry from the White House media after a midterm election that put Republicans solidly in charge of the House of Representatives — and Hunter Biden directly in the sights of House Republicans who have been promising for months to investigate the president’s son after the midterms.

Do you think Biden was involved with Hunter's business dealings?

You’ll notice that she didn’t even try to bring Hunter Biden or his father into her response initially. In fact, it took her several sentences to get there.

“They said they were going to make that a priority,” she said. “They were very clear about that these past several months.

“And instead, what they’re doing is they’re focusing — you know, they’re focusing — they’re making their top priority — they get the majority, and their top priority is actually not focusing on the American families but focusing on the President’s family.

“They’re not coming up with solutions on how we’re going to lower costs for Amer — for American families.  They’re not coming up with solutions as to how are we dealing with issues that matter the most to American families.”

That’s not the worst spin I’ve ever heard, but it would have been far more effective had it not taken her so long to think of it on the fly.

Related:
WH Press Sec Believes Biden's Coal Comments 'Were Twisted' So Let's Give Them to You Straight

Watch for yourself and see what you think:



The truth that Jean-Pierre doesn’t want you to know is that her boss is nervous. He knows his agenda is dead — he’s not going to get anything passed through the House for the next two years and he still lacks the votes to overcome the filibuster in the Senate.

And now he faces House investigations into his son’s business dealings that might implicate him in some shadiness — and the mainstream media loves a good scandal, especially when the target is a lame-duck president for whom they no longer need to run interference, because even with their assistance he can’t get anything passed.

Biden may not know a lot of things, but he knows how the media works, and it’s got him worried.

It seems to be having the same effect on his press secretary.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: Press Secretary Turns Into Stuttering Mess When Asked About Biden's Involvement with Hunter's Business Deals
Musk Announces Reinstatement of 3 Twitter Accounts, Reveals Status of Trump Decision
Al Roker Suddenly Hospitalized After Doctors Discover Blood Clots
Gary Sinise and a Former NBA Star Are Big Winners at Fox News' 'Patriot Awards' Show
Biden Under Fire After Breaking One of His Biggest Campaign Promises with Controversial Court Filing: 'A Dark Moment'
See more...

Conversation