Share
Sports
News
Ikuma Horishima of Team Japan lands after crashing as he competes in the Men's Dual Moguls 1/8 Finals against Nick Page of Team United States on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on Feb. 15, 2026, in Livigno, Italy.
Ikuma Horishima of Team Japan lands after crashing as he competes in the Men's Dual Moguls 1/8 Finals against Nick Page of Team United States on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on Feb. 15, 2026, in Livigno, Italy. (Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

Watch This Previously Unimaginable 'Backward Finish' Where Olympic Skier Wins by... Skiing Backwards Across Finish Line

 By Jack Davis  February 16, 2026 at 7:40am
Share

A Japanese skier won his Olympic race going backwards across the finish line.

In the men’s dual moguls event on Sunday, Ikuma Horishima was competing against American skier Nick Page, according to Yahoo Sports.

In this first-ever dual moguls competition at a Winter Olympics, Horishima ended up making it to the finals, where he won a silver medal after losing to Canadian Mikael Kingsbury.


As noted by The New York Times, the dual moguls event is one in which two skiers compete down a bump-filled slope and perform acrobatics after the fly off ramps. Sunday was the day a single-elimination competition took place, which meant the end of the Olympics for the losers.

Horishima was wobbly after his first jump, but regained control.

He then approached the second jump, where the landing did not work out as planned.

He recovered from his crash to regain his footing, but by that time he was skiing backwards.

Still going backwards, Horishima crossed ahead of Page.

In the end, as long as Horishima finished he would have won, because Page missed a gate during an uneven run and was disqualified for a rules violation.

The female dual moguls event had a similarly bizarre incident.

American Jaelin Kauf crashed, which seemed to wipe out her chances, but her opponent, Perrine Laffont of France, missed a gate and was disqualified.

Related:
USA Men's Hockey Wins First Gold Medal Since 1980 'Miracle on Ice'

That meant that once Kauf finished, regardless of her time, she was the winner.

She eventually won a silver medal.

As noted by The Japan News, Horishima had a bumpy ride in the finals, but this time fortune did not smile upon him.

He lost his balance and never made it to his second attempt at a jump.

“I’m so disappointed that I could not race through until the end,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




USA Men's Hockey Wins First Gold Medal Since 1980 'Miracle on Ice'
Breaking: Armed Man Shot Breaking Into Mar-A-Lago Carrying Fuel Can, Shotgun
Trump Admin Sending 'Strike Team' to California to Root Out State's Insurance Program Fraud
'New TARIFFS': Trump Bounces Back with Second Global Tariff Hike Since SCOTUS Ruling
Report: US Planning Targeted Strikes on Iran Regime Leaders
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation