Watch: The Priceless 30 Seconds Where Rep. Comer Forces Dems to Listen to Hakeem Jeffries Beg Epstein for Cash

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer wants to make the situation clear: Real Republicans were connected to fake Jeffrey Epstein, but fake Barack Obama was connected to real Jeffrey Epstein.

Just days after Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett beclowned herself (again) by stating that several Republicans took money from Jeffrey Epstein, only to find out that it was a doctor with the same name as the late disgraced financier, Comer, a Kentucky Republican, reminded everyone that Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — otherwise known as “Temu Obama” for being a cheap knockoff version of the original — had solicited funds from the convicted sex offender.

In a speech from the House floor Thursday, Comer read from the email from Democratic fundraiser Lisa Rossi to Epstein, in which Jeffries was called “Brooklyn’s Barack.”

“Dear Jeffrey,” the message read. “We are thrilled to announce that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars in the New York Congressional delegation.

“Sometimes referred to as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack’, he is a staunch supporter of President Obama and a progressive voice for the people of New York City.”

“Hakeem is committed to electing a Democratic majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in the DCCC/DSCC fundraising dinner with President Obama this coming Monday night,” the email noted, giving additional info “if you would like to get involved with the dinner, or would like to get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better.”

Comer had already made note of this during a speech on the House floor:

However, it was somewhat obscured by Crockett’s claim that numerous Republicans received donations from Jeffrey Epstein.

This was then obscured by the fact that it was a Jeffrey Epstein, not the Jeffrey Epstein. In the case of Lee Zeldin, a member of Trump’s cabinet, this was a donation from a New York doctor. Whoops. Crockett went on CNN to say that she intentionally left it vague:

I’m put in mind of one of my favorite jokes from the sitcom “Frasier”: “You know, my uncle was a political writer for one of those London tabloids. I can still remember his biggest scoop. The headline read: ‘High-ranking politician caught wearing women’s clothing.’ Of course, you turn to page two and you found out it was Margaret Thatcher — but by then you’d already bought the paper.” I digress.

Just to repeat the real issue at hand here, Comer again took to the House floor on Thursday to repeat the kind-of-a-big-deal email — the one that ties the man who wants to be speaker of the House to Jeffrey Epstein after he was a convicted sex criminal.

“Let’s read it to make sure. To Jeffrey Epstein — and that’s the real Jeffrey Epstein, not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein,” Comer said before diving into the email and forcing Democrats to listen, again:

“Here’s the evidence,” Comer said. “The email speaks for itself.”

“The only stone-cold liar in this debate is Hakeem Jeffries. So, Mr. Minority Leader — chill out, take a deep breath, stop lying, stop with the juvenile name-calling, and own up to the fact that your campaign solicited campaign cash from Jeffrey Epstein.”

That’s the real Jeffrey Epstein. The New York financier. With the island.

Now, how much did Hakeem Jeffries know about this? Probably zero, and that’s the whole point: If this crass exercise is simply a matter of dumping the Epstein matter at the doorstep of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., it’s not going to get there.

Moreover, it’ll probably take out far more Democrats than it will Republicans, especially since Jeffries did this after Epstein’s conviction, which itself came long after Trump had severed his relationship with the financier. Not that the Democrats who got ensnared in the documents necessarily knew anything about Epstein’s depredations (although with Bill Clinton you can never be sure), but they’ll sure end up punching themselves hard in the face in an effort to make this look like the GOP’s scandal.

So, just to be clear: Real Republicans, fake Epstein; fake Obama, real Epstein. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

