Commentary
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents a letter to President Donald Trump, nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, during a dinner at the White House in Washington Monday. (Tom Brenner - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Watch: The Priceless Look on Huckabee's Face When Netanyahu Hands Trump Nobel Prize Nomination

 By Randy DeSoto  July 8, 2025 at 11:53am
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee appeared as pleased and surprised as anyone in the room when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

At a White House dinner Monday night, Netanyahu told reporters regarding Trump, “He forged the Abraham Accords. He’s forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region, after the other.”

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It is nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well-deserved, and you should get it,” the prime minister said.

“Thank you very much,” Trump responded. “Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful.”

Huckabee broke out in the biggest smile in the room as Netanyahu stood up to hand Trump a copy of the letter he had sent.

The prime minister’s office published a copy of the letter Monday night. It listed the 2020 Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco as one of Trump’s achievements in the cause of peace.

Does Donald Trump deserve to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

“President Trump has demonstrated steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security, and stability around the world,” Netanyahu wrote. “In the Middle East, his efforts brought dramatic change and created new opportunities to expand the circle of peace and normalization.”

The dramatic change that Netanyahu is referring to no doubt includes the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last month.

Trump then brokered a cease-fire between Israel and Iran.

During Monday’s dinner, Trump commended Huckabee for the work he is doing as ambassador.

“[He’s] respected and loved by everybody. And he loves Israel. He loves the state of Israel, and nobody loves it much more. And he’s not Jewish, and he loves Israel,” the president said.

Trump recounted that he had warned Huckabee going into the job that it “could be dangerous,” but the former Arkansas governor still wanted the post.

Huckabee responded to the praise, saying, “I just want to say what an honor it is to serve you, Mr. President, and to see a historic horizon that we are looking at in the Middle East.”

“I don’t even think you fully comprehend the impact that you are having on the region in a way that is so remarkable,” Huckabee added.

He explained that the “celebration, the sense of partnership that you gave with the Israeli people was so dramatic.”

“But the message was bigger than to Israel; it was a message to the world,” Huckabee contended. “America’s friends can trust us, but America’s foes had better fear us. … And it is a message that will resonate toward a matter of peace the likes of which I don’t think we’ve ever seen.”

As Israel underwent pounding Iranian missile attacks last month, Huckabee sent Trump a text saying, in part, that he felt God had spared Trump from the assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July “to be the most consequential president in a century — maybe ever.”

“You did not seek this moment. This moment sought you!” the ambassador wrote.

Trump has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the government of Pakistan for his efforts to avert a war between that nation and India in June.

Additionally, last month, he hosted leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, who agreed to end a war that had raged for over 30 years between their countries.

Trump has certainly done much to advance peace in the world.

Conversation