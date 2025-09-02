Watch: The Priceless Look on Scott Jennings' Face When CNN Pundit Digs Her Own Grave Then Jumps Right In

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings must have the peace of Christ inside him.

Otherwise, Jennings could never calmly endure the madness to which he regularly subjects himself on that establishment network.

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena with Kasie Hunt,” Jennings merely smiled and moved on when fellow panelist Adrienne Elrod, a Democrat strategist and aide to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed 2024 presidential campaign, talked herself into a corner by effectively admitting that she knew nothing of what she spoke.

The subject at hand was President Donald Trump’s successful use of the National Guard to fight crime in Washington, D.C.

Democrats, of course, have spent years embarrassing themselves by projecting their own authoritarian inclinations onto Trump. The president’s crackdown on crime serves as merely the latest example.

Jennings, therefore, answered the liberal panelists’ hyperbolic anti-Trump narrative by describing what he had actually seen from the National Guard.

“You told me you haven’t been here all month,” Jennings said to Elrod in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I’ve been here every week this month since they’ve been deployed.”

The former Harris advisor did not like having her own admitted absence from D.C. used against her.

“I’ve been here all summer, Scott, except for the last few weeks,” she replied.

Jennings, of course, understood what that meant.

“So since National Guard’s been deployed?” he asked.

“Yeah, but you cannot sit here and tell me that I don’t know how it’s affecting my community that I’ve lived in for a very long time,” she insisted.

The moment Elrod admitted that she had not actually seen the National Guard in D.C. up close, a knowing look — half-playful and half-‘gotcha’ — flashed across the conservative commentator’s face.

Rather than embarrass her further, however, Jennings simply extolled the virtues of the National Guard members he had observed.

Amazing to watch Democrats go all in for violent criminals and illegal aliens. Do they really not believe in enforcing laws? That’s all President Trump is trying to do right now. pic.twitter.com/OhcB0pV0MZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 1, 2025

Of course, in the grand scheme of things, Elrod’s opinion of the National Guard in D.C. makes little difference.

Her willingness to speak authoritatively about something she did not know, however, does reflect Democrats’ commitment to talking points.

Earlier in the clip, for instance, the panel spent time on Trump’s threat to clean up crime-ridden Chicago, a city that also has an enormous illegal immigrant population. When one panelist complained that the president had conflated crime and illegal immigration, Jennings noted their obvious overlap.

At that point, however, host Kasie Hunt falsely insisted that crossing the border illegally constitutes a civil offense only.

“Oh my gosh,” an exasperated Jennings replied. “I can’t believe we’re gonna have this fight again.”

Indeed, Democrats and their media minions have yet to relinquish that dishonest talking point either.

Still, the conservative commentator managed to hold it together. How he regularly does so in the face of Democrats who defend criminals and illegal immigrants defies understanding.

Only God could give a man peace in the midst of so much lunacy.

