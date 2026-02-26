Watch: The Priceless Look on This Sign Language Interpreter's Face When She Has to Sign Hateful Islamic Verses She Probably Never Knew Existed

Who would be genuinely surprised and horrified by the beliefs of Muslims?

Westerners who have not studied them and who have been led to believe that Islam is a religion of peace.

A sign language interpreter apparently found out what Muslims believe while assisting a panel for the anti-prison activist group Believer’s Bail Out.

According to the organization’s website, BBO is a “community-led effort to bail out Muslims in pretrial incarceration and ICE custody.”

The site elaborates: “Based in Chicago, home to the largest single-site jail in the United States, Believers Bail Out supports efforts to abolish money bail and to raise awareness within Muslim communities on the injustices of the bail bond system, immigration bonds, and the broader prison-industrial complex of which they form part.”

On Wednesday, the Daily Caller News Foundation shared a story and posted a clip on social media from a video conference call hosted by BBO in which one speaker — identified by the news outlet as “veteran activist” Dhoruba bin Wahad — read an Islamic passage containing “a violent prophecy.”

(The news outlet reported that BBO has since removed the video — likely for reasons that will soon become evident.)

Bin Wahad said the anti-prison group’s struggle “would be typified by” the passage, which said, “Every living thing … would speak out and say … every bush, every tree, would say that ‘There’s a Jew behind me. Slay him.'”

(The terrorist group Hamas quoted that same passage in its 1988 founding charter, according to the Daily Caller.)

The sign language interpreter, identified on the video call as “Grace, language facilitator,” paused at this proclamation. Her expression looked uncomfortable as she continued signing.

🚨SCOOP: Illinois Muslim group, ‘Believers Bail Out,’ scrubbed a Monday video panel featuring an Islamic prophecy about killing Jews after the Daily Caller News Foundation reached out. “Every bush, every tree would say that there’s a Jew behind me — slay him.” pic.twitter.com/BfADFSCSHw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2026

Without knowing this woman’s politics or views on Islam, from her expression, it’s likely she believed “the religion of peace lie” right up until that moment. It would be astounding if she continues to believe it now.

Westerners are fed endless propaganda about Islam.

Their outlook is based on religious pluralism.

Believers of different faiths can coexist, and many strive to do so. But that outlook is a joke to the Muslim world.

It is only a means for Islam to grow and achieve political dominance. At that point, there will be no pluralism, only subjugation, conversion, or death.

In Matthew 5: 43-44, Christ tells us, “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor[a] and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

Muslims, on the other hand, are taught to slay the Jews and any other enemy of Islam.

The sooner Westerners — specifically, liberals who dogmatically endorse diversity and tolerance — wake up to this realization, the better.

