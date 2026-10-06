Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman told a live audience in Texas that he is a lifelong Republican, then corrected himself. The clip is funny, but it is not evidence he would make a solid one.

The lawmaker was at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, seated with CBS News correspondent Major Garrett, when an audience member asked why he does not become an independent.

“Because I’m a lifelong Republican,” Fetterman said, in video posted by Acyn.

Q: Why not become an independent? Fetterman: Because I’m a lifelong Republican. Garrett: You mean a Democrat. Fetterman: A Democrat. https://t.co/HD92TVceVr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026



Garrett corrected him on the spot.

“You mean a Democrat,” Garrett said. Fetterman answered, “A Democrat.” The room laughed, Garrett called the exchange clippable, and Fetterman agreed it would break through before restating that he is a lifelong Democrat.

It happens that the man previously had a stroke, so a verbal slip in a festival interview is not an announcement. The reason the clip traveled is that he is asked constantly why he will not leave the Democratic Party.

On balance, do you want Fetterman to defect to the GOP? Yes No Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes 86% (92 votes) No 14% (15 votes)

In a May op-ed for The Washington Post, Fetterman wrote that he would be “a terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with Democrats,” the New York Post reported, while leaving the door ajar if his party became what he called the anti-Israel party.

That is the useful part of the gaffe. A man who spends months being asked why he will not switch parties, and who has already described the switch in print, is going to have the word “Republican” closer to his mouth than he means it to be.

The voting record is less ambiguous than the slip. He still votes with Democrats on the vast majority of roll calls, which is why he described himself as a terrible Republican even while the speculation was running.

The 2025 Republican megabill is a clean example. The Senate passed the tax and domestic-policy package 51-50, with Vice President J.D. Vance breaking the tie, and Fetterman voted no with the rest of the Democratic caucus, according to The New York Times. Lisa Murkowski voted yes while Fetterman did not.

On abortion and healthcare, a tracker of his Senate roll calls shows one break with the Democratic majority across 69 recorded votes in that category, about 1.4 percent, as of early September.

Energy and climate look the same. Across 109 recorded votes in that category, he broke with the Democratic caucus majority six times, or about 5.5 percent, the same tracker shows. The party that wrote the Green New Deal framework is still the party he votes with on the core of that agenda.

Nominations follow the pattern. He has backed Democratic judicial confirmations as a matter of course and opposed most of the Republican ones, which is what a member of the Democratic caucus does when the White House changes hands.

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are the Republicans with whom he is usually compared, but the comparison does not hold. Those two break with their party often enough to annoy it. They still vote with Republicans the large majority of the time.

Fetterman votes with Democrats about as often as they vote with the GOP.

He is not an insane Democrat on every issue. He has fought his party’s left on Israel, and he has taken a handful of confirmation votes his caucus did not. That is a different claim from being a Republican, and his own op-ed already conceded the difference.

The one real gain, if he ever did switch, would be arithmetic. Another vote in the Republican column is another vote toward a majority, and a majority is what lets a party run the floor, chair the committees, and set the calendar.

The GOP could take him if he came, and it would be rational to take the seat. However, the GOP should also expect the voting record of Fetterman’s that is already on paper: no on the megabill, yes on abortion, with the Democrats on energy, and with the Democrats on judges.

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