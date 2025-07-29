Watch: Priceless Moment WNBA Announcer Tries to Keep It Together When Player's Wig Goes Flying Across Court, Then Fan Ejected for Mocking It

WNBA star Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury provided some unintended comic relief during a game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday when her wig fell off, causing the game to abruptly stop after she ran off the court.

Announcers Meghan McPeak and Christy Winters Scott reacted to the hair-raising incident with restrained astonishment.

After Copper’s wig fell off, she stopped, picked up the hair piece, put it back on her head, then ran off the court in apparent embarrassment.

“Oh no. Oh no,” one of the announcers lamented. “Oh no, she gonna go head to the back.”

The WNBA commentator then repeated, “Oh no,” while trying to stifle laughter.

The commentary from the quality announcing team of Meghan McPeak and Christy Winters Scott on reacting to Kahleah Copper having her wig accidentally pulled by Jade Melbourne was superb and fully understanding. #WNBA 🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/Q1YwOXMkGu — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) July 27, 2025

An X user posted a hilarious version of the “wig snatch” heard around the world.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: WNBA Star Kahleah Copper’s Wig Malfunction, Explained pic.twitter.com/sHuL4e0CMv — nbashane (@nbashane_) July 28, 2025

The situation got even more absurd as referees and security personnel combed through the audience to locate a fan who allegedly cracked a joke about the incident.

Ultimately, the fan who had jokingly mocked Copper for losing her wig was kicked out of the arena.

Dawg. The situation got worst lmao. They kicked a fan out for making fun of WNBA player Kahleah Copper for losing her wig after it got snatched off during the play even though no one forced her to wear it 😭 https://t.co/TV1x35WKwd pic.twitter.com/gcU0iHfODa — RashticReport (@RashticReport) July 28, 2025

The “wig caper” ignited a flurry of comical social media reactions.

So a fan paid money to watch the game and got kicked out for making fun of a wig falling off?

Lame. — phillip yoo (@phillip_yoo) July 28, 2025

Imagine the smell of that wig — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 28, 2025

What a joke. Halting the entire game because some broads wig fell off, and she ran off the court? Send in a sub. And ejecting a fan because they thought it was funny? I wonder why this league doesn’t make any money? — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) July 28, 2025

This outlandish incident spotlights several huge differences between men’s and women’s sports.

First, it’s inconceivable that a male athlete would stop playing mid-game because his hair got messed up.

If he did, he’d be laughed out of professional sports.

WNBA: Timeout for a wig malfunction.

NFL: pic.twitter.com/CLfixrHgkr — Hugh Jastle (@hughjastle69) July 28, 2025

Second, the wig debacle undermines the frivolous grousing of disgruntled WNBA stars who insist they be paid the same as their male NBA counterparts despite the massive gap in their athletic abilities and their audience sizes.

Finally, it’s farcical that a fan was ejected from a WNBA game — whose attendances are generally sparse — for laughing at a pro athlete who scurried off the court because of a hair issue.

A hardcore competitor would’ve finished the play before fixing their hair. That’s how champions and elite athletes roll.

While Kahleah Copper may think losing her wig was personally embarrassing, it actually humiliated the WNBA and eroded the credibility of women’s sports in general.

