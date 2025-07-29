Share
Watch: Priceless Moment WNBA Announcer Tries to Keep It Together When Player's Wig Goes Flying Across Court, Then Fan Ejected for Mocking It

 By Samantha Chang  July 29, 2025 at 5:27am
WNBA star Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury provided some unintended comic relief during a game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday when her wig fell off, causing the game to abruptly stop after she ran off the court.

Announcers Meghan McPeak and Christy Winters Scott reacted to the hair-raising incident with restrained astonishment.

After Copper’s wig fell off, she stopped, picked up the hair piece, put it back on her head, then ran off the court in apparent embarrassment.

“Oh no. Oh no,” one of the announcers lamented. “Oh no, she gonna go head to the back.”

The WNBA commentator then repeated, “Oh no,” while trying to stifle laughter.

An X user posted a hilarious version of the “wig snatch” heard around the world.

The situation got even more absurd as referees and security personnel combed through the audience to locate a fan who allegedly cracked a joke about the incident.

Ultimately, the fan who had jokingly mocked Copper for losing her wig was kicked out of the arena.

The “wig caper” ignited a flurry of comical social media reactions.

This outlandish incident spotlights several huge differences between men’s and women’s sports.

First, it’s inconceivable that a male athlete would stop playing mid-game because his hair got messed up.

If he did, he’d be laughed out of professional sports.

Do WNBA players deserve the same pay as NBA players?

Second, the wig debacle undermines the frivolous grousing of disgruntled WNBA stars who insist they be paid the same as their male NBA counterparts despite the massive gap in their athletic abilities and their audience sizes.

Finally, it’s farcical that a fan was ejected from a WNBA game — whose attendances are generally sparse — for laughing at a pro athlete who scurried off the court because of a hair issue.

A hardcore competitor would’ve finished the play before fixing their hair. That’s how champions and elite athletes roll.

While Kahleah Copper may think losing her wig was personally embarrassing, it actually humiliated the WNBA and eroded the credibility of women’s sports in general.

