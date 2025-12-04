Watch: Prince Harry Snipes at Donald Trump in Cringey Colbert Appearance

Nearly 250 years have passed since Americans formally declared that we do not care what British royals think.

Meanwhile, nearly five months have passed since CBS cancelled obnoxious liberal Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, effective May 2026, at the end of the current season.

The combination of those two facts made for some delicious unintentional comedy Wednesday when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where the prince took two (admittedly scripted) shots at President Donald Trump.

The surprise appearance occurred during a segment in which Colbert joked about the proliferation of Christmas movies.

As anyone familiar with those movies can attest, many of them share a common theme of women finding love with royals at the holidays. The latest variation on that theme even features a princess falling for a rugged Montana man.

In a rare moment of cleverness — at least for the Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled Colbert — the host spent a few moments opining about the unrealistic expectations those movies set, as if one might simply bump into a prince around the holidays, at which point Prince Harry emerged from behind the curtain to applause from the audience.

From there, however, the schtick fell apart.

First, Prince Harry awkwardly pretended to have mistaken Colbert’s show for a Christmas movie audition. The host feigned surprise.

“You’re an actual prince,” Colbert said. “Why would you want to be in one of those movies?”

“Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies,” Prince Harry replied, “and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?”

“I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty,” Colbert remarked.

Then came the scripted jab at the president.

“Really?” Prince Harry replied. “I heard you ‘elected’ a king.”

The audience erupted into jeers.

Moments later, the prince begged Colbert to help him land a role in a Hallmark movie.

“Listen, Stephen, I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything,” Prince Harry said. “I’ll record a self tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, [or] settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do.”

Then came more applause from the audience.

“Harry,” Colbert replied, “I didn’t do any of those things.”

“Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled,” the prince joked.

Readers may watch the entire segment in the YouTube video below. Prince Harry appeared around the 2:10 mark.

It bears noting that, until Wednesday, Harry had largely remained silent on American affairs.

On the other hand, he clearly took part in a scripted scene and read jokes likely written by Colbert’s staff. Predicting the prince’s future as a comedian or a prominent figure in liberal politics, therefore, remains a dubious proposition.

Either way, Harry’s cringeworthy appearance on Colbert’s cringeworthy show should make Trump supporters smile.

After all, thanks to their out-of-touch political proselytizing and acute TDS, lefty late-night comedians like Colbert have sunk deep into the same pit of irrelevance that long ago swallowed up the British monarchy.

In short, go ahead and take your shots, Colbert. Use whatever dull-minded human props you can find to join you on stage for your TDS farewell tour. No one cares.

